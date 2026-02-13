Saasyan's New Support for Windows on ARM and iOS Devices (2026)

Saasyan Broadens Its Support for Windows on ARM Devices and Apple iOS

In a bold move that highlights its commitment to enhancing student safety, Saasyan has just announced a significant upgrade to its On-Device Web Filtering solution. This latest enhancement introduces native compatibility with Windows on ARM devices and Apple iOS, allowing educational institutions to supervise and control student online activities across an even wider array of devices. This includes the latest Copilot+ Windows laptops and tablets, along with popular Apple iPads and iPhones.

The Assure Suite, which is at the heart of Saasyan's offerings, equips schools with an all-encompassing toolkit aimed at ensuring online safety for students. It seamlessly merges On-Device and On-Premises Web Filtering solutions to create a robust framework. With this new update, the web filtering functionality now extends its reach to both Windows on ARM and iOS platforms. The Assure On-Device Web Filter diligently examines encrypted traffic, enforces Safe Search guidelines, and implements age-appropriate policies, while also providing centralized reporting tools that help schools maintain compliance and visibility in dynamic learning environments.

In today's educational landscape, where a multitude of devices are utilized in classrooms and for remote learning, Saasyan’s AI-driven solutions have adapted to these evolving needs. Following the introduction of support for Windows on x86 in 2023 and MacOS in 2024, this enhancement is timely as Windows on ARM devices become increasingly prominent within educational settings, and the iPads and iPhones continue to be staples in many schools. This update guarantees that educational institutions can offer consistent monitoring and protection across a broader array of student devices.

"Expanding our support to include Windows on ARM and Apple iOS devices is a momentous achievement for Saasyan, providing schools with more choices and extensive coverage," stated Greg Margossian, the Founder and Managing Director of Saasyan. "This expansion reflects the growing adoption of iOS, the industry's shift from x86 architecture to Windows on ARM/Copilot+, and our dedication to creating solutions tailored specifically for the unique challenges faced by K-12 education."

Saasyan's solutions champion a comprehensive approach to online safety, ensuring that students are as safeguarded in their digital interactions as they are within the physical confines of the classroom. This strategy promotes collaboration among school leadership, wellbeing teams, IT personnel, educators, and parents, fostering a culture of care and responsibility. By empowering schools to respond to the eSafety Commissioner’s call for robust digital protections, Saasyan assists them in fulfilling their duty of care towards students and taking the lead in online safety initiatives.

About Saasyan



Saasyan specializes in developing AI-driven tools designed to keep students safe in the online realm. Trusted by over 930 educational institutions and supporting more than 530,000 students, Saasyan’s technology effectively identifies threats such as cyberbullying, risks of self-harm, and exposure to harmful content—all while integrating smoothly with existing identity and cybersecurity systems used by schools.