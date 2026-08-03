SA Rugby 2026 Schedule: Women's Game Momentum, Youth Weeks, and More (2026)

South African rugby fans, get ready for a thrilling 2026 season! SA Rugby has unveiled an action-packed domestic schedule, promising an exciting year for both senior and junior teams.

The women's game takes center stage with the rebranded Pick n Pay Women's Super League 1, kicking off in February. But here's where it gets interesting: SA Rugby is planning an elite competition for local women's franchise teams, a significant step towards elevating the sport. And this is the part most people miss—the inclusion of two SA Schools teams for girls, a first after the FNB U18 Girls Week.

The FNB Youth Weeks will see boys and girls participating simultaneously, with U18 and U16 players showcasing their talent at Grey High School in Gqeberha and Kearsney College in Durban, respectively. The SA Schools team will then face an 'A' team, featuring the top girls for the first time, marking a historic moment.

Controversially, the SA Cup maintains the status quo, with the same 10 teams competing. The competition begins on 7 March, with the top four teams advancing to the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division. The Premier Division will see intense battles between the Vodacom Bulls, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Fidelity ADT Lions, and DHL Western Province, among others.

SA Rugby is also exploring changes to the men's age-group competitions, indicating a potential shift in the landscape. Meanwhile, the Betway Women's Club Championship and the Pick n Pay Gold Cup will provide club players with a platform to shine.

"This season promises to be extraordinary," said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, praising the collaborative efforts of all involved. "With the Springboks facing the All Blacks and the new Nations Championship, these local competitions will add to the rugby fever."

So, mark your calendars for an epic rugby journey! Will the current champions retain their titles, or will new teams rise to the top? Share your predictions and thoughts on the upcoming season in the comments below!