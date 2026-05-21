SA Police Confirm Family Members Not Cooperating in Gus Lamont Disappearance Investigation (2026)

The search for missing boy Gus Lamont continues with a twist in the case as two family members are reportedly not cooperating with the police investigation. South Australia's Police Commissioner Grant Stevens revealed that while the family's cooperation has been crucial, two members have been less than forthcoming. This comes as a shock, especially considering the extensive search efforts and the family's initial support for the police.

The police declared Gus's disappearance a major crime, indicating a potential shift in their investigation strategy. They are now considering a person residing at Oak Park as a suspect, as they have withdrawn their support and are no longer cooperating. This has led to a re-evaluation of the case, with the police commissioner emphasizing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

However, the family's grandparents, Josie and Shannon Murray, issued a statement denying any lack of cooperation. They claim to have fully cooperated with the investigation, which has left the police in a delicate position. The commissioner's statement about the family's 'members' not cooperating adds another layer of complexity, suggesting a potential internal family conflict.

The case has been a top priority for the police, with the commissioner ensuring the necessary resources are allocated. Despite the challenges, the investigation continues, and the police are determined to provide closure for Gus's parents. The commissioner's focus on the 'significant milestone events' and the need for 'specialist activities' highlights the importance of a thorough and meticulous approach.

As the search for Gus persists, the police are appealing to the public for any information that could help. The family's desperate plea for help and the commissioner's acknowledgment of the family's suffering emphasize the human impact of this case. The investigation's complexity and the potential internal family dynamics make it a fascinating yet challenging case, leaving the public and police alike in a state of anticipation for a resolution.