Ryder Lyons: Kentucky's Next Blue-Chip QB Prospect? (2026)

The future of college football is about to get even more exciting with the potential for a major recruitment battle! 🏈

Ryder Lyons, a top-tier quarterback prospect and a blue-chip recruit, is currently committed to BYU, but his recruitment story is far from over. Here's the catch: Lyons, ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking, will embark on a year-long LDS mission before enrolling in college for the 2027 fall semester.

See Also
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Transfer Portal Needs and TargetsEric Singleton Jr. Signs with Florida Gators: Top WR Transfer from AuburnAaron Philo Signs with Florida Gators: Transfer QB's Journey from Georgia Tech to GainesvilleDabo Swinney's Statement: Coaching Changes at Clemson

And this is where it gets intriguing... Despite his commitment, multiple schools are reportedly keeping a close eye on Lyons, including the University of Kentucky. The Wildcats could be a surprising contender in this recruitment saga, especially with Lyons' admiration for their new head coach, Will Stein. Lyons praised Stein's coaching abilities and his success with quarterbacks, which could be a significant factor in his decision.

See Also
UNC Football: Miles O'Neill Commits, Adding Depth to QB Room

But here's where it gets controversial: Kentucky already has a highly-rated quarterback recruit, Matt Ponatoski, in the 2026 class. So, will they pursue Lyons as well? The Wildcats are building their 2027 recruiting class and will need to make some strategic decisions. The question remains: Can they convince Ryder Lyons to flip his commitment and become a Wildcat?

Stay tuned as this recruitment journey unfolds, and don't miss out on the latest updates by subscribing to our newsletter. The world of college football recruiting is full of surprises, and this story might just be the next big one!

Ryder Lyons: Kentucky's Next Blue-Chip QB Prospect? (2026)

References

Top Articles
Nazgul the Wolfdog's Olympic Adventure: A Tale of Escape and Fame
NASA Rolls Back Artemis 2 Rocket to Fix Upper Stage Problem – March Launch Delay Expected
Spring Training 2026: Mariners vs. Giants - Dueling Emersons and a Full Season Ahead
Latest Posts
IPL 2026: Is Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready? Uncertainty Looms Over Bengaluru Matches
USMCA Review: Canada's Trade Strategy After Trump's Tariffs
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 6214

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.