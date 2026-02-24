Ryder Lyons: Kentucky's Next Blue-Chip QB Prospect? (2026)

The future of college football is about to get even more exciting with the potential for a major recruitment battle! 🏈

Ryder Lyons, a top-tier quarterback prospect and a blue-chip recruit, is currently committed to BYU, but his recruitment story is far from over. Here's the catch: Lyons, ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking, will embark on a year-long LDS mission before enrolling in college for the 2027 fall semester.

And this is where it gets intriguing... Despite his commitment, multiple schools are reportedly keeping a close eye on Lyons, including the University of Kentucky. The Wildcats could be a surprising contender in this recruitment saga, especially with Lyons' admiration for their new head coach, Will Stein. Lyons praised Stein's coaching abilities and his success with quarterbacks, which could be a significant factor in his decision.

But here's where it gets controversial: Kentucky already has a highly-rated quarterback recruit, Matt Ponatoski, in the 2026 class. So, will they pursue Lyons as well? The Wildcats are building their 2027 recruiting class and will need to make some strategic decisions. The question remains: Can they convince Ryder Lyons to flip his commitment and become a Wildcat?

The world of college football recruiting is full of surprises, and this story might just be the next big one!