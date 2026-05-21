Ryan Sloan's Incredible Cactus League Debut: A Future MLB Star? (2026)

Bold claim: Ryan Sloan isn’t just a rising prospect—he’s already turning heads and rewriting the early blurbs about his ceiling. But here’s where it gets controversial: don’t count him as “the next big thing” before he proves it at the highest level. Now, let’s walk through why Sloan’s Cactus League debut is turning heads and what it could mean for his future in Seattle.

Mariners fans should start stockpiling Ryan Sloan cards. The 20-year-old pitching prodigy from Seattle has become a fan-favorite for his blend of on-field dominance and off-field seasoning. In a recent spring showcase, Sloan, the club’s 2024 second-round pick, talked about his hobby of collecting cards—particularly new-era prospects who share his current trajectory—because they’re navigating similar rookie waters.

This spring, Sloan’s trajectory isn’t a mere incline; it resembles a small rocket ship lifting off. The big question: what will the back of his card say someday if this pace continues?

If Sunday’s Cactus League outing is any gauge, Sloan’s card could become a hot commodity soon. In a dominant fourth inning, the Aurora, Illinois native needed just 12 pitches to sit down the Texas Rangers. He opened with a blistering 98.9 mph four-seam fastball on the outside corner, prompting a wavering swing from catcher Kyle Higashioka and a buzz of astonishment from the press box.

Asked about the 98.9 mph mark, Sloan joked that he’s still growing into more velocity: “That’s all I had. It’s coming. It’ll come.” Yet the arsenal wasn’t nearly spent. After Higashioka’s harmless fly to center, Sloan punched out Josh Smith on three pitches, the last a 98.9 mph heater up near the top of the zone. Smith lingered in the box in a quiet protest as Ezequiel Duran grounded out to short.

With 12 pitches, 10 strikes, and almost no stress, Sloan left a powerful impression. Mariners manager Dan Wilson praised his command: he “filled up the strike zone” and carried himself as if the moment wasn’t intimidating. It wasn’t a big-league debut anxiety-fest; it was a confident, clean performance from a young pitcher who looked unshaken on the bench and in the clubhouse.

Even veteran Seattle starter Logan Gilbert weighed in with light-hearted humor: Sloan’s presence made him feel a touch older, as Sloan arrived after Gilbert and immediately threw 99 and flashed a premier breaking ball. It’s a reminder that Seattle’s rotation depth is becoming a real talking point, especially after a season crowded with injuries in 2025.

In short, Sloan’s performance is a hopeful sign for a franchise that could use a couple of high-end arms rising through the system. Sloan and 2025’s top overall pick, Kade Anderson, offer two potential future anchors. Anderson showcased a clean strikeout inning in his spring debut, hinting at a rapid ascent that could compress timelines for the Seattle rotation.

Sloan has emphasized a strong, supportive pairing with Anderson, describing their dynamic as “like-minded” and productive, with a healthy competitive energy that shows up in workouts and on the mound. It’s a relationship that could translate into sustained growth for both players as they push each other toward the big leagues.

Beyond the box score, Sloan’s path includes important growth moments. He earned Seattle’s minor league pitcher of the year honor in 2025 after posting a 3.73 ERA with 90 strikeouts over 21 starts between Class A Modesto and High-A Everett, with a standout July that saw a 1.13 ERA and 20 strikeouts in four starts. He avoided walks in 20 of those 21 starts and did so before turning 20.

This rising profile isn’t a secret. Sloan has quickly become a consensus top-100 prospect, with rankings around No. 32–60 across outlets. Reports of teams like the St. Louis Cardinals evaluating him as part of trade packages underscore his perceived value, though Seattle has not wavered in steering him toward his ultimate ceiling.

But there have been blips. After moving to Everett last August, Sloan faced three rough starts, allowing 14 hits and seven earned runs in 11 1/3 innings (a 5.56 ERA). Those hiccups helped him recalibrate—leading to a more disciplined off-season routine and a focus on mental preparation.

As Sloan himself put it in February, the uptick in routine is part of his growth: “Last season showed my stuff is good, but there’s room to improve. I asked, how strong can I make my routine and all the things around the game? When I’m on the mound, it’s a smoother process; I just have to compete.”

In addition to baseball, Sloan has adopted journaling as a routine tool—documenting daily intentions, goals, and post-throw reflections to sustain progress. It’s a practical habit that translates mental preparation into tangible performance.

All of this sets the stage for more innings like Sunday’s showcase. Yet there’s a caveat that Prospect Columnists often note: Cactus League performances aren’t guarantees of future success, even for exceptionally talented players, and even for pitchers with a full toolset—fastball, cutter, slider, changeup, and sinker—curated through an offseason program.

In the desert, it’s easy to mistake a spark for a blaze. Diamonds and mirages can look strikingly similar.

But let’s be honest: you should start collecting Ryan Sloan cards. When asked whether they’ll be worth a lot soon, Sloan laughed and replied with confidence: yes, they will.