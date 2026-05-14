Ryan Poles' Masterplan: Fleecing the Chiefs Again? (2026)

The Ultimate Cap Conundrum: Can Ryan Poles Pull Off Another Masterstroke?

In a thrilling tale of NFL strategy, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles showcased his prowess during the 2025 offseason. His mission: fortify the offensive line, a crucial step for head coach Ben Johnson's high-profile offensive scheme. Poles' moves were nothing short of remarkable, securing three quality starters within a week. The journey began with right guard Jonah Jackson, a former Pro Bowler seeking redemption, and culminated with the signing of Drew Dalman, a steady center. But the real coup was Joe Thuney, a trade acquisition from the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving many fans and analysts scratching their heads.

The three-time Super Bowl champions' decision to part ways with Thuney, a veteran guard in his prime, raised eyebrows. Despite his age, Thuney's skills remained elite, as evidenced by his All-Pro selection and the inaugural Protector Of The Year award. The trade proved to be a triumph for the Bears, with their offense ranking among the top 10 in both points and yards. But the question lingers: Can Ryan Poles replicate this success?

The Cap Hell Scenario: Poles' Advantage

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a financial quagmire, with current estimates showing a $54 million deficit. This means they not only need to clear this space but also create more to conduct any meaningful business during the offseason. In such dire straits, sacrifices become inevitable, as seen with the Thuney trade last year. Poles senses an opportunity to strike again.

While trading future Hall of Famer Chris Jones could provide a substantial $15.6 million in cap relief, it seems unlikely given his pivotal role in the Chiefs' defense. However, there's another name that might pique the Bears' interest: Jaylon Moore.

Jaylon Moore: The Next Potential Move?

Last March, the Chiefs signed Moore to a lucrative two-year, $30 million deal, expecting him to be their starting left tackle in 2025. However, the draft brought an unexpected twist with the selection of Josh Simmons in the first round. Simmons quickly assumed the starting role, leaving Moore as an expensive backup. Moore did see action when Simmons left the team for personal reasons, but his performance was marred by inconsistency, especially in pass protection. Despite this, his run blocking showed promise.

A Trade Scenario: Win-Win for Both Sides

The Chiefs' cap woes and the presence of Simmons at left tackle make Moore's situation intriguing. While cutting Moore would result in paying him to play for another team, a trade could provide a much-needed $14.9 million in cap space and a draft pick, salvaging some face value. For Ryan Poles and the Bears, this trade presents an opportunity to secure left tackle insurance, likely at a late-round pick cost. If Moore performs well, it buys the team time for Ozzy Trapilo's recovery. If not, it's a low-risk move with no long-term financial commitment.

The Bottom Line: A Controversial Move?

While Moore isn't in Thuney's league, he has shown glimpses of