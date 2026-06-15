Ryan Garcia's Next Fight: Oscar De La Hoya's Pick! | Boxing Match Prediction (2026)

Ryan Garcia's Championship Triumph Sparks Immediate Speculation: Who's Next for 'King Ry'?

Just days after securing his first world title, the boxing world is buzzing with talk of Ryan Garcia's next move, and his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, has a very clear vision. He's identified a particular opponent that he believes would create an absolutely 'exciting' showdown for the newly crowned champion.

It's been a rollercoaster journey for Garcia to reach this pinnacle. A planned shot at Devin Haney's WBC super-lightweight world title two years ago was derailed when Garcia missed weight. Though the fight proceeded, and 'King Ry' delivered a stunning, career-defining upset, the victory was later overshadowed by a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine. This led to a year-long suspension.

Upon his return, Garcia aimed for Rolando Romero's WBA regular welterweight crown, with the potential for a grudge match rematch against Haney on the line. However, Garcia fell short in that bid, with Romero successfully defending his title via a decisive unanimous decision.

But at the weekend, Garcia achieved a monumental victory, dethroning Mario Barrios to claim the WBC welterweight world championship. While many anticipated a clash with mandatory challenger Conor Benn, De La Hoya is looking in a different direction.

In a candid interview, De La Hoya expressed his strong desire to revisit a rematch with Devin Haney, who currently holds the WBO welterweight title. De La Hoya believes this fight would be an even bigger event now, especially since it would be a unification bout.

"I would like to see that fight, actually, with Devin Haney," De La Hoya stated. "I think that will be more exciting than them fighting in New York last year. It’ll be a big match-up, bigger than the first time around, it will be huge here in Las Vegas, so I would love to see that."

But here's where it gets interesting... While De La Hoya is championing the Haney rematch, there's also buzz surrounding Haney being linked to a potential bout with former lightweight king Keyshawn Davis, which could mark Haney's first fight of 2026. This leaves a fascinating question: who will ultimately get the coveted fight with Ryan Garcia?

This situation certainly presents a compelling dilemma. Should Garcia pursue the unification bout with Haney, or would a different challenge offer a more strategic path forward? What do you think? Who should Ryan Garcia fight next, and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!