Ryan Garcia Calls Out Shakur Stevenson After WBC Welterweight Win | Stevenson’s Demands Explained (2026)

Just moments after securing the WBC welterweight championship, Ryan Garcia boldly threw down the gauntlet, directly challenging Shakur Stevenson—but Stevenson isn’t backing down without some serious demands. This isn’t just another post-fight callout; it’s a clash of two boxing titans that could redefine the sport. But here’s where it gets controversial: Stevenson insists on strict conditions, including VADA involvement and a catchweight of 144 lbs, sparking debates about fairness and fighter integrity. Is this a legitimate precaution or a strategic move to gain the upper hand? Let’s dive in.

Garcia’s victory over Mario Barrios was nothing short of dominant. The judges scored the fight 119-108, 120-107, and 118-109, cementing Garcia’s unanimous decision win. What’s even more impressive? The 27-year-old dropped Barrios within the first 30 seconds of the opening round in Las Vegas. And this is the part most people miss: Garcia’s post-fight interview wasn’t just about celebrating his win—it was a direct challenge to Stevenson, who was sitting ringside. “Let’s go. Let’s run that s***,” Garcia declared, leaving no room for ambiguity.

Garcia’s confidence is undeniable. “I want to be a great champion, and I’m not scared of s**,” he stated, referencing his willingness to face anyone, including Stevenson and Devin Haney. But Stevenson, ranked the number three pound-for-pound fighter by *The Ring, isn’t intimidated. With a flawless 25-0 record and world championships in four weight classes, he’s a force to be reckoned with. His recent unanimous decision win over Teofimo Lopez in January only solidifies his standing.

Here’s the twist: Stevenson’s conditions for the fight have raised eyebrows. He insists on VADA involvement, citing Garcia’s past failed drug test in 2024, which overturned his loss to Haney to a no-contest. “If he’s fighting me next, I’m all for the challenge, but VADA will be involved,” Stevenson stated. Is this a fair demand or a calculated move to rattle Garcia? The boxing world is divided.

Garcia’s response? “You’ve got to have some punching power to get me off you,” he fired back, dismissing Stevenson’s claims of being “levels above.” The tension is palpable, and fans are already speculating about who would emerge victorious in this high-stakes matchup.

But wait, there’s more: Conor Benn has also thrown his hat into the ring, congratulating Garcia and teasing a potential showdown later this year. With Benn’s recent £10m deal with Zuffa Boxing, the landscape of welterweight boxing is more competitive than ever. Who will Garcia face next? And will Stevenson’s demands derail the fight before it even begins?

This isn’t just a fight—it’s a battle of egos, strategies, and legacies. What do you think? Is Stevenson’s insistence on VADA involvement justified, or is he overstepping? And who would you put your money on in a Garcia vs. Stevenson matchup? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!