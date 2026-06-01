Ruud Gullit: Man Utd and AC Milan Share The Same Problem — Past Glance vs Future Moves (2026)

The Ghosts of Glory Past: Why Man Utd and AC Milan Are Stuck in Transition

There’s something almost poetic about the struggles of Manchester United and AC Milan. Two clubs, once the undisputed kings of European football, now find themselves in a similar predicament: clinging to the shadows of their former selves. Ruud Gullit, a man who knows a thing or two about glory, recently pointed out that both clubs are guilty of the same sin—living too much in the past. Personally, I think this observation hits the nail on the head, but it’s also just the tip of the iceberg.

The Past as a Prison



Gullit’s critique that both clubs are ‘thinking too much about the past’ is more than just a casual remark—it’s a diagnosis of a deep-seated issue. Take Manchester United, for instance. The club’s identity is so intertwined with the Ferguson era that every decision seems to be measured against that golden age. From managerial appointments to player signings, there’s a constant attempt to recreate the magic of the 90s and early 2000s. But here’s the thing: football has evolved. The game today is faster, more tactical, and far more ruthless. Clinging to outdated strategies or nostalgia-driven decisions is like trying to win a modern war with medieval weapons.

AC Milan, on the other hand, is a club that has spent years trying to recapture the glory of the Berlusconi era. The problem? The financial and structural landscape of football has changed dramatically. What worked for them in the 90s—a dominant owner, a few superstar signings, and a winning mentality—isn’t enough anymore. Both clubs are essentially trying to solve a 21st-century problem with 20th-century solutions.

The Champions League Mirage



Yes, both clubs are on the verge of returning to the Champions League next season. United sit comfortably in third place in the Premier League, while Milan are second in Serie A. But here’s where it gets interesting: qualifying for the Champions League isn’t the same as competing in it. What many people don’t realize is that the Champions League has become a battleground for clubs with clear, modern strategies—think Manchester City, Real Madrid, or Bayern Munich. These clubs don’t just rely on their history; they invest in data, youth development, and innovative coaching.

If you take a step back and think about it, simply qualifying for the Champions League is the easy part. Staying there, let alone winning it, requires a complete overhaul of how these clubs operate. United and Milan are still stuck in a transitional phase, and their return to Europe’s elite competition feels more like a temporary reprieve than a sustainable comeback.

The Psychology of Decline



What makes this particularly fascinating is the psychological dimension of their struggles. Both clubs have fanbases that demand success, not just participation. The pressure to live up to past glories creates a toxic cycle: managers are hired and fired in quick succession, players are signed based on potential rather than fit, and long-term strategies are sacrificed for short-term results.

In my opinion, this is where the real problem lies. The constant comparison to their past selves prevents these clubs from embracing a new identity. It’s like a person who’s so obsessed with their younger, fitter self that they can’t appreciate who they are now. Until United and Milan accept that their glory days are gone—and that’s okay—they’ll continue to flounder.

The Way Forward



So, what’s the solution? Personally, I think it starts with a mindset shift. Both clubs need to stop seeing their past as a blueprint and start viewing it as a foundation. They need to ask themselves: What does it mean to be Manchester United or AC Milan in 2023? What are the values, strategies, and ambitions that define us today?

One thing that immediately stands out is the need for patience. Rebuilding a club isn’t an overnight process. It requires consistent investment in youth, smart recruitment, and a clear vision. Look at Liverpool under Klopp or Manchester City under Guardiola—these clubs didn’t become dominant by chasing their past; they did it by creating a new future.

A Broader Lesson



This raises a deeper question: Are United and Milan unique in their struggles, or are they just the most visible examples of a broader trend in football? Many clubs, especially those with a rich history, face the challenge of balancing tradition with innovation. The ones that succeed are those that find a way to honor their past without being enslaved by it.

What this really suggests is that football, like life, is about evolution. Clubs that fail to adapt will be left behind, no matter how many trophies they’ve won. For United and Milan, the choice is clear: either embrace the future or remain trapped in the past.

Final Thoughts



As someone who’s watched both clubs for years, I can’t help but feel a mix of frustration and hope. Frustration because their struggles are so avoidable, and hope because there’s still time to turn things around. The return to the Champions League is a step in the right direction, but it’s just the beginning.

If there’s one takeaway from all this, it’s that nostalgia is a double-edged sword. It can inspire, but it can also blind. For Manchester United and AC Milan, the real challenge isn’t just about winning trophies—it’s about rediscovering their identity in a world that no longer cares about their past. And that, in my opinion, is the hardest game of all.