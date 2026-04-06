A Brave New World: Unveiling the Secrets of Russia's LNG Trade with China

In a bold move, Russia is defying sanctions and continuing its LNG trade with China, thanks to an extraordinary ice-class vessel. But here's where it gets controversial: this vessel, the Christophe De Margerie, is keeping the flow of sanctioned LNG alive during the harsh Arctic winter.

The Christophe De Margerie, a true ice-breaker, is the only tanker of its kind in Russia's shadow fleet that has been identified by ship-tracking services as operating between Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project and China's Beihai LNG import terminal. This route has become a lifeline for Russia's LNG exports, especially from the Arctic LNG 2 plant, which is under sanctions by the US, EU, and UK.

However, the severe winter weather and the need for ice-breakers have taken their toll on Arctic LNG flows to China. With only one ice-class tanker capable of year-round Arctic travel, Russia has had to boost shipments from its Baltic Sea facility, the Portovaya LNG. Both Portovaya and its operator, Gazprom SPG Portovaya, were sanctioned by the US in 2025, one of the final actions of the Biden Administration's barrage of sanctions aimed at "degrading Russia's energy sector."

And this is the part most people miss: as a result of these increased shipments from sanctioned facilities, Russian LNG exports to China skyrocketed in November, reaching a record high of 1.6 million tons. This made Russia China's second-largest LNG seller, just behind Qatar.

China received a significant number of cargoes from Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 plant in 2025, with data showing 22 shipments.

So, what does this mean for the global energy landscape? Is this a sustainable strategy for Russia, and what are the potential consequences for China? These are questions that deserve further exploration and discussion. What are your thoughts on this intriguing development?