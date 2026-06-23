Russia's Devastating Attack on Ukraine's Power Grid: Thermal Plants Under Fire (2026)

Russia's relentless assault on Ukraine's power grid has caused 'significant damage' to thermal plants, exacerbating the country's energy crisis. On February 7th, Russian forces launched a mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, triggering widespread emergency power outages across the nation. As freezing temperatures gripped the country, the strike hit critical components of Ukraine's power grid, including high-voltage substations and crucial 750-kilovolt and 330-kilovolt overhead transmission lines. This attack comes as a continuation of Russia's systematic targeting of Ukraine's power plants, substations, and transmission lines since the full-scale invasion in 2022, resulting in repeated blackouts across the country. The Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants in western Ukraine were also struck, causing 'significant damage' to equipment according to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company. The attack has left the energy situation in Ukraine 'extremely serious,' with the Security Service of Ukraine labeling the targeting of civilian power facilities as crimes against humanity. As diplomatic efforts to end the war continue, Moscow's intensified attacks on civilian energy infrastructure are seen as a tactic to pressure Kyiv into accepting Russia's maximalist demands in peace talks. The Ukrainian authorities have issued a stark warning, urging the public to remain vigilant and prepared for potential further disruptions to the energy supply.

Russia's Devastating Attack on Ukraine's Power Grid: Thermal Plants Under Fire (2026)

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