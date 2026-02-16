Russell's Top 3 Watches of 2025: From Daily Beaters to Dressy Classics (2026)

The three watches Russell wore most in 2025 are a testament to his evolving style and practical needs. Here's a breakdown of his top picks:

  1. Christopher Ward The Twelve 660: Russell's love for this watch stems from a unique experience. He initially reviewed it for the site but fell in love with it, keeping it longer than expected due to its sleek design and British heritage. The black-on-black model, in particular, became a staple, offering a stealthy yet classy look, perfect for representing his home nation and attending various events.

  2. Baltic x Time+Tide Hermètique Night Mode: This watch has become Russell's go-to for everyday wear. Its high-contrast dial and DLC-coated case provide excellent clarity and visibility, making it a reliable timepiece. The black rubber strap adds comfort and practicality, especially during rugged activities. Russell's appreciation for its ease of wear and timeless design makes it a strong contender for his most-worn watch.

  3. Universal Genève Gilt Shadow: This watch is a consistent favorite, serving as Russell's go-to dress watch for formal occasions. Its 1970s ellipse design, minimal integrated bracelet, and gold-plated finish make it a standout piece. Despite its lower price point, it exudes a higher-end feel, and Russell's constant use during the busy end-of-year period confirms its importance in his collection.

Recommended Articles
