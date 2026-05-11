Rupert Lowe's New Political Party: Restore Britain's Ambitious Plan (2026)

The political landscape in the UK is about to get a lot more interesting! Rupert Lowe, the independent MP, has just launched a new political party, Restore Britain, with a bold plan to shake up the system.

But here's where it gets controversial: Lowe's decision to form a new party stems from his dissatisfaction with the existing political landscape, particularly regarding an independent inquiry into grooming gangs. He claims he had 'no other choice' but to take this step, which comes nearly a year after his departure from Reform UK amid bullying allegations, which he refutes.

And this is the part most people miss: Elon Musk, the tech visionary, endorsed Lowe's movement months ago, indicating his support for a credible right-leaning party. This weekend, Musk urged his followers to join Restore Britain, citing Lowe's commitment to action.

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Restore Britain aims to function as a national umbrella party, collaborating with local political parties. Lowe will run in his constituency with the support of the local party, Great Yarmouth First. In a launch video, he criticized 'failed ministers' and 'tainted politicians', seemingly targeting Reform's Tory defectors.

Lowe's thinking is deeply influenced by Restore Britain's independent investigation into rape gangs, which he argues was necessary due to the inaction of the political system. He promises to field 'hundreds of qualified candidates' from outside the political establishment in the next General Election, emphasizing their success in various fields and their desire to create a better Britain.

Lowe invites patriots from Reform, Conservatives, Advance, SDP, and others to join, with top Tories like Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson having previously supported the movement. However, Sir Gavin hinted at withdrawing his support now that Restore Britain has become a political party, adding a layer of intrigue to this developing story.

Will Restore Britain succeed in its ambitious plans? Will it attract the hundreds of candidates it aims for? And what impact will this new party have on the UK's political landscape? The answers lie in the months ahead, and the public's response is sure to be a fascinating one.