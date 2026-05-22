Running for Recovery: Shalom Kaa's Journey from Substance Abuse to Self-Acceptance (2026)

Shalom Kaa's journey is a powerful testament to the transformative power of running. But how did this Darwin entertainer, known for his vibrant stage presence, find solace in a sport he never imagined embracing?

From Self-Doubt to Self-Discovery:

Shalom Kaa had always believed he wasn't cut out for running. It was an activity reserved for the fitness enthusiasts, a world away from his own self-image. But life had other plans. After a series of personal struggles, including a battle with substance abuse, Shalom found himself at a crossroads in mid-2025. And that's when he laced up his sneakers and embarked on a journey of self-discovery.

A Performer's Struggle:

Shalom Kaa is a familiar face in Darwin's entertainment scene, having spent a decade as an all-rounder entertainer. His talents span acting, singing, comedy, and emceeing, captivating audiences with his infectious energy. Yet, behind the scenes, Shalom battled demons few knew about. Substance abuse, particularly with ice, had become a constant in his life, offering a temporary escape from the challenges he faced growing up as an Indigenous Māori in New Zealand, feeling like an outsider due to his appearance and sexuality.

The Allure of Methamphetamines:

Methamphetamines, Shalom confesses, provided an instant sense of love and acceptance he craved. It was a quick fix to a deep-rooted issue, and soon, his usage intensified. But the consequences were dire. By the end of 2022, Shalom's intravenous drug use led to a severe infection, requiring multiple surgeries. This experience, while frightening, didn't deter him from returning to meth.

A Turning Point:

The turning point came with a series of losses. In early 2023, the deaths of his father-in-law and mother within a short span prompted introspection. During a flight back from organizing his mother's funeral, Shalom listened to 'A Song for You' by Donny Hathaway, and it struck a chord. He realized he had been carrying the weight of a bullied, self-loathing child within him all these years.

Running Towards Redemption:

In 2025, while staying near one of Darwin's running tracks, Shalom decided to give running a chance. What started as a short stretch soon became a routine. Running became his ally in the battle against substance abuse. Despite the initial discomfort, the rush of endorphins after each run was exhilarating. It offered a sense of achievement and joy, a stark contrast to the pain of substance abuse.

A Non-Linear Recovery:

Shalom's recovery hasn't been without its challenges. He admits to setbacks but credits good psychology and the support of Darwin's community for helping him stay resilient. His story is a reminder that recovery is a journey, often with twists and turns, but one that can lead to profound transformation.

Controversy and Reflection:

Shalom's story raises questions about the role of running in mental health and addiction recovery. Is it a universal solution, or does it cater to specific needs? Can it be a catalyst for change, or is it a temporary distraction? These questions are worth pondering, especially as we consider the multifaceted nature of recovery. What are your thoughts on running as a tool for personal growth and healing? Is it a practice you've found beneficial, or do you have reservations about its effectiveness?