The action movie "Runner" starring Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson is set in Brisbane, Australia, and follows a former soldier who must deliver a critical medical package to a young girl before time runs out. The trailer showcases the movie's blend of action and comedy, with Ritchson giving it his all and Wilson appearing more relaxed. The film is directed by Scott Waugh, known for his work on movies like "Act of Valor" and "Need for Speed", and is produced by Mark Fasano, Todd Garner, Deborah Glover, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Alan Ritchson. The movie is set to be released in US theaters on September 11th, 2026, by Angel Studios. While the trailer plays up the comedy aspect, the movie promises to be entertaining and action-packed. The film's setting in Australia and the race against time add an intriguing layer to the story, and the cast, including Rodrigo Santoro, Leila George, and Adriana Barraza, looks strong. Overall, "Runner" looks like a fun and exciting movie that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Runner Trailer - Alan Ritchson & Owen Wilson in a High-Speed Action Comedy (2026)
References
- https://www.firstshowing.net/2026/full-trailer-for-action-movie-runner-with-alan-ritchson-owen-wilson/
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