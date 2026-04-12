Run Series Review: Brenden Abbott's Crime Caper - Hits and Misses Explained (2026)

Imagine a show titled Run that doesn’t sprint out of the gate but instead laces up its shoes slowly, as if unsure which direction to take. That’s the surprising reality of this six-part series about Brenden Abbott (George Mason), Australia’s infamous bank robber. With a title that promises relentless momentum, you’d expect a heart-pounding, siren-blaring thrill ride. But here’s where it gets controversial: instead of charging forward, Run stumbles over its own non-linear storytelling, leaving viewers wondering if it’s trying too hard to be clever.

Abbott’s real-life story is a goldmine for drama: a daring 1989 escape from Fremantle Prison, years on the run, and a string of bank heists. The first episode does deliver a slick, suspenseful recreation of that escape, complete with Abbott and his partner-in-crime, Reynolds (Oscar Redding), donning makeshift uniforms crafted in the prison workshop. It’s a pulse-pounding moment—so why wasn’t it the starting point?

The writers (Matt Cameron, Anthony Hayes, Sarah Walker, and Scout Cripps) opt instead to open with a quiet prison visit between Abbott and his girlfriend, Jackie (Ashleigh Cummings). From there, the show jumps haphazardly through time: a prison riot, a bank robbery involving Abbott hiding in a ceiling, and more. These scenes flash by like lightning, while the escape sequence is meticulously crafted. It’s a puzzling choice that feels more like a missed opportunity than a bold narrative move.

The supporting cast shines, particularly Robyn Malcolm as Abbott’s mother, Thelma. Malcolm, a powerhouse known for Mystery Road: Origin and After the Party, brings a Jacki Weaver-esque intensity, delivering lines like “That girl’s still got ‘im by the short and curlies!” with gritty authenticity. Yet, even her stellar performance can’t fully rescue the show’s erratic rhythm.

Of the five episodes I’ve seen, the second stands out. Abbott and Reynolds hit the road, and the tension sizzles. Reynolds, rougher and more volatile, is a ticking time bomb, and Mason’s portrayal of Abbott begins to find its stride. But just as the show starts to pulse with life, it inexplicably slows down again, undercutting its own momentum.

Abbott himself is a man of constant motion—always leaving, never arriving, with no emotional or physical anchor. He’s no hero, nor is he a villain we’re meant to root for. Mason gives him a rugged charm, a street-smart cunning that’s more grit than genius. Abbott isn’t a deeply complex character, but he has layers, and Mason peels them back just enough to keep us intrigued.

The cat-and-mouse game with the police should be a source of high-stakes tension, but it rarely lands. Keiynan Lonsdale’s detective Gary Porter is a standout, but his character feels underutilized, popping up sporadically without a satisfying arc. The show’s marketing—a split-image poster of Mason and Lonsdale—suggests a narrative balance that simply isn’t there. This is Abbott’s story, through and through, and the police feel like afterthoughts.

Run’s uneven pacing could be interpreted as a reflection of Abbott’s chaotic life, but it often feels more like a structural misstep. Just as tension should build, it fizzles, leaving the show feeling unfocused, like a chase that keeps losing its target.

And this is the part most people miss: Run isn’t a failure, but it’s a missed opportunity. With a tighter narrative and more balanced character development, it could have been a gripping exploration of a man on the run—both from the law and from himself. Instead, it’s a decently staged but ultimately frustrating ride.

So, is Run worth your time? If you’re a fan of crime dramas and can forgive its pacing quirks, there’s enough here to enjoy. But don’t expect a sprint—this is more of a meandering jog.

Run is available to watch on Binge now.

Thought-provoking question for you: Does a show’s title set unfair expectations, or should it deliver exactly what it promises? Let me know in the comments—I’d love to hear your take!