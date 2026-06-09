Rumer Willis Opens Up About Bruce Willis' Emotional Personality Shift After FTD Diagnosis (2026)

Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis has given an emotional update on her father's personality shift following his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis. In a recent interview, Rumer shared her observations about her father's changing behavior and how it has impacted her family. She noted that despite the challenges, she is grateful for the time she gets to spend with him and the love they still share. Rumer's perspective offers a glimpse into the complex emotions and experiences of a family dealing with a progressive neurological condition. Her words highlight the human side of a medical diagnosis, emphasizing the importance of empathy and understanding in the face of adversity. This personal account serves as a reminder of the profound impact that FTD can have on individuals and their loved ones, and the need for continued support and awareness for those affected by this condition.