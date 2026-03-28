Rugby Transfer News 2026/27: Springbok Moves, Coaching Changes & Big Signings! (2026)

The rugby world is buzzing with transfer rumors and big moves as we enter the sport's 'silly season'. But here's where it gets controversial—some of these transfers are causing quite a stir among fans and experts alike.

Springbok Lock's Surprising Destination:

The story that has everyone talking is the future of Springbok lock Jean Kleyn. Initially, it seemed like a battle between Top 14 giants Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles for his signature. But in a surprising twist, the Daily Mail reports that Gloucester Rugby has secured his services, snubbing the French powerhouses. This move is a significant coup for the PREM Rugby club, especially after losing out on Saracens and Samoa forward Theo McFarland to La Rochelle.

Sale Sharks' Target Joins RC Toulon:

In other news, highly-rated forward Junior Kpoku, a target for Sale Sharks, has joined French giants RC Toulon. The Manchester club had publicly expressed interest in the England-born player, who becomes JIFF at the end of the season. However, with limited playing time at Racing 92, Kpoku opted for a change of scenery, strengthening Toulon's squad until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

Coaching Carousel:

The coaching landscape is also in flux. Toulon bids farewell to Azzurri legend Sergio Parisse, who is set to join Gonzalo Quesada's coaching team at the Italian Rugby Federation. Meanwhile, the Sharks are still searching for John Plumtree's permanent replacement, with JP Pietersen a possible contender. Gloucester, aiming to support director of rugby George Skivington, is restructuring their coaching staff and considering ex-Leicester Tigers boss Richard Cockerill, recently departed from Georgia.

Bath's Transfer Business:

Bath has been busy, securing Sale's Dan du Preez, who was previously linked with a move back to Durban. This transfer is particularly interesting as Du Preez was seen as a replacement for Siya Kolisi, who will join the Stormers next season. Additionally, Bath prop Francois van Wyk is rumored to be joining Connacht, adding to their tighthead prop concerns with Thomas du Toit's move to the Sharks.

Front-Row Shuffle:

The Daily Mail reports significant front-row movement, with Sale signing Welsh tighthead Tomas Francis from French club Province. While Thomas du Toit departs Bath, Will Stuart is expected to extend his stay. England prop Alec Hepburn is also on the move, with a potential switch from the Scarlets to Edinburgh. Leicester is in talks with Perpignan's Giorgi Tetrashvili, and Montpellier's Nika Abuladze is eyeing a return to Exeter.

Newcastle Red Bulls' Ambitions:

Despite already announcing several signings, the Newcastle Red Bulls aren't done yet. James O'Connor could be on his way to Newcastle if Leicester Tigers don't extend his contract and no Australian clubs show interest. He might even team up with England scrum-half Raffi Quirke, with the Red Bulls emerging as favorites to sign him from Sale Sharks.

The rugby transfer market is heating up, and these moves are sure to spark debates among fans. What do you think of these transfers? Are there any that surprise you, and which clubs do you think will benefit the most from these changes?