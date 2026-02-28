Rugby Promotion & Relegation Ending: What It Means for the Sport (2026)

Big changes are rocking the world of rugby — and this one’s going to divide fans everywhere. The long-standing system of promotion and relegation could be coming to an end for good after this season. Yes, you read that right — the era of teams battling to move up or down the leagues might soon be over. But here’s where it gets controversial: supporters are split between those who see it as progress and those who believe it destroys the very soul of competition.

And back to the big story — what do you think? Should rugby modernize and scrap promotion and relegation forever, or is that a step too far? Share your thoughts — could this move save the sport, or ruin its competitive spirit?