Rugby 2026: 7 SHOCKING Predictions! Springboks FALL, O'Gara's SHIFT, and England DOMINATES! (2026)

Hold on tight, rugby fans! 2026 promises to be a year of seismic shifts, potentially dethroning reigning champions and ushering in new eras. We're laying down seven bold predictions that could redefine the rugby landscape in the next 12 months. Buckle up; some of these might surprise you!

1. England to Snatch the World Number One Spot

Could the Springboks' dominance be coming to an end, at least for the run-up to 2027? While Rassie Erasmus' squad currently sits atop the rankings, Steve Borthwick's England team is rapidly emerging as a force to be reckoned with. They're poised to be the Springboks' most formidable challengers this year.

Many anticipate France finally realizing their full potential, and the All Blacks are always in contention. But England, with their strategic rebuilding, are strategically positioning themselves for the next Rugby World Cup. They're confident in their ability to ascend to the next level in 2026. Erasmus has navigated the transition of South Africa's aging squad skillfully over the past two years. However, England has largely completed its experimental phase. Borthwick now has a youthful core that's demonstrating its capabilities against top-tier opposition. The big question is: Can they translate this progress into tangible silverware?

Their Six Nations clash with France in Saint-Denis is already being touted as a potential title decider. It's undoubtedly a landmark fixture this year – one that will significantly impact their ranking. But here's where it gets controversial… some argue France's home advantage gives them an edge, regardless of England's progress. What do you think?

Following the Six Nations, focus shifts to the revamped Nations Championship, with a mouth-watering opening encounter against South Africa in July. A victory on South African soil could propel England to the number one ranking, especially with a favorable schedule leading up to a home game against the All Blacks to close the year.

2. Gregor Townsend's Last Six Nations at the Helm

The Scottish Rugby Union has consistently backed head coach Gregor Townsend. However, public support is dwindling rapidly. Fans are increasingly frustrated by Scotland's persistent underachievement under Townsend, especially considering the perceived talent of this 'golden generation.'

Their Calcutta Cup victories against England have, to some extent, masked their other shortcomings – namely, Scotland's inability to consistently deliver strong performances. The underwhelming exits from the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, where they failed to advance from the pool stages, are often overlooked. And this is the part most people miss... is it fair to judge Townsend solely on World Cup performance when the resources available to Scotland are dwarfed by other nations?

The boos echoing around Murrayfield after their defeat to Argentina – despite leading 21-0 in the second half – perfectly illustrate the fans' discontent. Another mediocre Six Nations campaign simply won't be tolerated. While the SRU is hesitant to act, especially with the World Cup on the horizon, they might not have a choice. Could a change at the top be the catalyst Scotland needs?

3. Ronan O'Gara to Take on a Test Job – as an Assistant

La Rochelle's head coach, Ronan O'Gara, has openly expressed his ambition to coach at the highest level, even being selective about potential leadership roles. This stance was understandable when his stock was soaring after back-to-back Investec Champions Cup triumphs.

However, the landscape has shifted significantly in the past year. O'Gara is now facing pressure after a period of underwhelming results. His contract extends until mid-2027, but both he and the La Rochelle board might consider an earlier departure. Understandably, the club's hierarchy at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre are reluctant to dismiss O'Gara given his past successes. But, like the Gregor Townsend situation, they might be forced to make a tough decision. Equally, O'Gara, a proud and astute individual, likely recognizes that his time at the club might be drawing to a close.

So, where could he go? The 48-year-old previously stated his desire to be a head coach of a major nation, but that now seems unlikely. However, there are always assistant coaching opportunities available. One particularly intriguing possibility is with the All Blacks, following the departures of Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland. Given his previous collaboration with Scott Robertson at the Crusaders, the New Zealand head coach might extend an SOS to O'Gara. It wouldn't be surprising if he accepted.

4. Wales to Endure a Winless 2026

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Is this prediction too bold? Considering the current state of Welsh rugby since the 2023 World Cup, it shouldn't be. Everyone acknowledges that Wales is in a slump. But with home games against Japan – their only victory since the World Cup – and Italy, most would expect them to secure at least one win.

However, we're not so confident. They were fortunate against Japan in the November series. Italy is simply a better team than Wales at the moment, even at the Principality Stadium. Every other match feels like a foregone conclusion, pointing towards another dismal year. This raises a crucial question: Is the current system in Wales fundamentally broken, requiring a complete overhaul rather than just a coaching change?

5. Joe Schmidt to Lead the Wallabies into the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Joe Schmidt, 60, is scheduled to step down in July, with Les Kiss taking over as Australia's head coach. Schmidt is leaving for personal reasons, understandably prioritizing time with his son, who has severe epilepsy. However, he has made compromises in the past and could do so again.

His initial contract only ran until the conclusion of the 2025 British and Irish Lions series, but he agreed to extend it to support Rugby Australia and his successor, Kiss, who wanted to complete the 2026 Super Rugby season with the Reds.

Kiss will officially take charge before the Nations Championship in July. However, we have reservations about the appointment. The Reds were performing well when the announcement was made but subsequently endured a poor run in the latter part of the 2025 season. With Kiss inheriting a Wallabies team that remains a second-tier side, despite improvements under Schmidt, he faces immense pressure. If things go awry and his tenure is short-lived, will Rugby Australia ask Schmidt, who will remain as an advisor, to lead them into their home World Cup? It's a tempting prospect. But here's where it gets controversial... would bringing Schmidt back after appointing Kiss undermine the entire coaching structure and create further instability?

6. The Stormers to Go Unbeaten Throughout the Season

The Cape Town-based Stormers have impressed everyone with their outstanding start to the campaign, winning their first seven league matches. They have already defeated Leinster (at home) and Munster (away). Looking at their schedule, it wouldn't be surprising if they remain undefeated in the regular United Rugby Championship season.

Their next few fixtures are derby clashes against their fellow South African teams. But, at the moment, they are significantly ahead of their rivals. The Sharks and Bulls would typically be their closest competitors, but both struggled in 2025.

If they navigate those fixtures successfully, the Stormers have four consecutive home matches before finishing with games against Ulster and Cardiff. John Dobson might want to rest players ahead of the play-offs. But, if they remain unbeaten by that point, they'll likely want to see it through. This would give them a series of home games in the knockout stages, creating the tantalizing possibility of going through the entire season without a single defeat.

7. Toulouse to Win the Champions Cup the Hard Way

The six-time champions were among the favorites for the title before the tournament. But those odds lengthened somewhat after their defeat to Glasgow Warriors. Toulouse could still finish top of their pool and be one of the highest seeds. However, they have made life considerably harder for themselves after conceding 28 unanswered points at Scotstoun.

Glasgow will be confident of finishing top, with matches against Clermont Auvergne (away) and Saracens (home) to come. This will leave Toulouse with a challenging run in the knockout stages, potentially facing several away games if they progress through the competition.

Securing a seventh star will be extremely difficult for Toulouse. But, with Antoine Dupont back in the squad, anything is possible. Ugo Mola's men imploded against the Warriors. However, they are hitting their stride in the Top 14, playing some of the best rugby in Europe, and will be in contention when the Champions Cup reaches its climax. Will this be enough to beat the likes of Leinster and Bordeaux-Begles away from home? We certainly think so. But this is a question we want to pose to you: Which team really has what it takes to lift the trophy? And what wildcard factors could completely change the outcome? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!