Ruby Tilghman Crowned Miss Alabama 2026 (2026)

The Miss Alabama 2026 pageant has crowned its new queen, Ruby Tilghman, and what a journey it has been! This event, held at Samford University's Wright Center, showcased the talent and charisma of 45 remarkable women, each with their own unique story to tell.

As an observer, I find it fascinating how these pageants go beyond the glitz and glamour. They are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of these young women. Ruby, a 22-year-old graduate from the University of Alabama, embodies this spirit. Her win is not just a moment of triumph, but a culmination of years of dreaming and striving.

One thing that immediately stands out to me is the evolution of these pageants. Miss Alabama, like its parent organization Miss America, has moved away from the traditional swimsuit competition, opting instead for a health and fitness segment. This shift, in my opinion, is a powerful statement about body positivity and the celebration of overall wellness.

The competition is rigorous, with multiple rounds of preliminaries and a diverse range of segments. From talent showcases to on-stage interviews, these women are judged on their skills, poise, and community involvement. It's a holistic approach that truly showcases the modern woman.

What many people don't realize is the significant scholarship money at stake. Miss Alabama's title comes with a substantial $15,000 scholarship, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. The pageant awards over $150,000 in scholarships, offering these women a life-changing opportunity for their future endeavors.

The new Miss Alabama, Ruby Tilghman, has big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of Emma Terry, the 2025 winner. Ruby's plans to continue her education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Heersink School of Medicine are a testament to her ambition and drive.

Her community service initiative, '57 Miles: Answering the Needs of Your Community', reflects her commitment to making a difference. I believe this is a critical aspect of these pageants - they empower women to use their platforms for good, to inspire and motivate others.

In my opinion, the Miss Alabama pageant is more than just a beauty contest. It's a celebration of talent, intelligence, and community spirit. It's a platform for young women to shine, to be seen, and to make their mark on the world.

As we look forward to Ruby Tilghman's yearlong reign, I can't help but feel excited about the impact she will have. She is a role model, an inspiration, and a shining example of what it means to be Miss Alabama.