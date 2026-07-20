Ruben Amorim's Take on Benjamin Sesko: Can He Live Up to Rasmus Hojlund's Success? (2026)

Is history repeating itself at Manchester United? The club is currently navigating the tricky waters of replacing a striker, and the latest chapter involves Ruben Amorim's backing of Benjamin Sesko, echoing a similar situation with Rasmus Hojlund. Let's dive in.

Benjamin Sesko, with only two goals in 17 games for Manchester United, has faced criticism after another disappointing performance at Elland Road. The pressure is on, especially considering the hefty expectations that come with playing for a club of this stature.

The Hojlund Comparison: United's decision to bring in Sesko to replace Hojlund is now under scrutiny. Hojlund, who moved to Napoli on loan, has already scored nine goals in 20 games, raising questions about the club's strategy. Both players are 22 years old and faced initial struggles adapting to life at Old Trafford.

Amorim, however, remains optimistic. He believes Sesko has the potential to succeed, highlighting key differences between the two players. He emphasized that Sesko is a different player compared to Hojlund, and while the pressure is on, he's confident Sesko is doing the right things, but needs to improve in the final moments.

Amorim's perspective on Sesko's performance is interesting. He points out that missing chances is the first step, and Sesko's aggression and positioning are positive signs. He believes that scoring just one goal could be the key to unlocking Sesko's potential and relieving the pressure.

But here's where it gets controversial... Sesko's frustration with wing-backs Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw mirrors Hojlund's experience, where the service wasn't always ideal. Amorim, however, defends the team's approach, emphasizing the need for patience and a different style of play. He believes the team is creating chances for Sesko, and it's only a matter of time before he finds the back of the net.

And this is the part most people miss... Amorim's focus on the team's build-up play and creating chances for Sesko suggests a long-term vision. He wants to prepare the team better, and he believes that the chances are being created for Sesko.

What do you think? Do you agree with Amorim's assessment of Sesko? Is the comparison to Hojlund fair? Share your thoughts in the comments below!