RTÉ's 2026 Lineup: New Shows, Sports, and Irish Entertainment (2026)

Get ready for an exciting year of television and radio as RTÉ unveils its 2026 schedule, packed with thrilling entertainment and captivating stories! But here's the twist: it's not just about the shows; it's about the impact they'll have on Irish audiences.
RTÉ's 2026 Lineup:
- The beloved Tommy Tiernan Show returns with a bang! Starting January 3rd, Tommy engages in 16 unscripted, spontaneous conversations with guests, every Saturday night. Prepare for the unexpected!
- Dancing with the Stars is back, glitzier than ever. From January 4th, watch familiar celebrities battle it up on the dancefloor, judged by the fabulous Oti Mabuse.
- The Late Late Show returns on January 9th with a special focus on Irish traditional music. A must-watch for music lovers!
- Dermot Bannon is back to transform homes in Room to Improve, starting January 4th. Will he clash with pragmatic surveyor Claire Irwin again?
- RTÉ delves into the heart of Cork University Hospital with the powerful documentary series Any Given Day, airing January 7th.
- Love is in the air as First Dates returns this spring. Will Cupid strike again?
- RTÉ Investigates tackles a crucial topic: mental health services in Ireland, in a two-part series this February.
- The Ryanair Story chronicles the airline's remarkable 40-year journey, coming soon.
- RTÉ's commitment to local drama shines with nine new productions filmed in 2025, totaling 142 hours of captivating storytelling for 2026.
- These Sacred Vows, a comedy-drama series, debuts this spring. This Irish-Spanish production, starring Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, promises mystery and intrigue.
Sports Highlights:
- The Champions League returns in January, with Liverpool's match against Marseille on the 21st.
- The Republic of Ireland's World Cup dreams are on the line in a play-off semi-final against Czechia on March 26th, live on RTÉ2. Can they make it to the final?
- The Allianz Leagues in Football and Hurling kick off in January, with defending champions Kerry and Cork aiming to retain their titles.
- In the Six Nations, Andy Farrell's Ireland seeks redemption, starting in February.
And this is where it gets controversial: with such a diverse lineup, will RTÉ manage to cater to all tastes and preferences? Are these shows enough to keep audiences engaged throughout the year? Share your thoughts below!