RPM Fest 2026 Lineup: Monolord, Khemmis, and More! | Heavy Music Campout (2026)

Get ready for a heavy metal extravaganza as RPM Fest gears up for its 10th anniversary celebration! This iconic music festival, known for its intense and diverse lineup, is set to take over Millers Falls Rod and Gun Club in Massachusetts from September 4th to 6th, 2026. Personally, I can't wait to see how they've evolved and expanded over the years, especially with the promise of more than 40 bands gracing two stages.

What makes this festival particularly fascinating is its unique blend of heavy music, camping, and a whole host of other attractions. Imagine headbanging to your favorite metal tunes while enjoying craft brews, indulging in delicious food truck cuisine, and even catching a pro wrestling match! It's a true celebration of music and community, and I'm excited to see how this year's lineup lives up to the festival's reputation.

The Lineup: A Heavy Metal Extravaganza

The initial artist roster for RPM Fest 2026 is a testament to the festival's commitment to showcasing a diverse range of heavy music. From the doom metal of Monolord and Khemmis to the punk-infused sounds of The Dwarves and Dopethrone, there's something for every metalhead's taste.

One thing that immediately stands out is the inclusion of some truly unique band names. Squid Pisser, anyone? It's these quirky and unexpected additions that make RPM Fest so special and memorable.

Beyond the Music: A Festival Experience

RPM Fest is not just about the music; it's an immersive experience. The festival organizers have curated a range of attractions to keep attendees entertained throughout the weekend. From vendors selling unique merchandise to games and activities, there's something for everyone.

What many people don't realize is that festivals like RPM Fest play a crucial role in fostering a sense of community and connection. It's not just about the headliners; it's about the entire experience and the memories made with like-minded individuals.

A Decade of Heavy Music

As RPM Fest celebrates its 10th anniversary, it's important to reflect on its journey and impact. This festival has become a staple for heavy music enthusiasts in New England, providing a platform for both established and up-and-coming artists.

In my opinion, the success of RPM Fest lies in its ability to create an inclusive and welcoming environment. It's a place where metalheads can let loose, express themselves, and feel a sense of belonging.

Looking Ahead: The Future of RPM Fest

With the initial lineup announced, anticipation is building for the remaining artists to be revealed. Will there be any surprise headliners? Only time will tell.

One thing is certain: RPM Fest continues to evolve and adapt, ensuring that each year's festival is a unique and memorable experience. As we look forward to 2026, I can't help but wonder what new and exciting additions they have in store for us.

So, mark your calendars, metalheads! RPM Fest 2026 is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of heavy music and community.