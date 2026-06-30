The Kansas City Royals are facing a familiar dilemma: how to fill the void left by Jonathan India's season-ending shoulder surgery. India, once hoped to be the team's top-of-the-order hitter, has instead become a symbol of the Royals' struggles, with his numbers plummeting after his arrival in Kansas City. This presents an opportunity for the Royals to not only upgrade their roster but also to potentially reshape their approach to the game.

Personally, I think the Royals should view this as a chance to experiment and innovate. The team has been seeking to lengthen its lineup, and while the development of Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone has been helpful, the offense has still struggled at times. A replacement for India could be the catalyst for a much-needed offensive boost.

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for a trade. The Royals could look to large-market teams that have stumbled out of the gate, like the Boston Red Sox or the Philadelphia Phillies. These teams may be willing to part with struggling veterans, like Edmundo Sosa or Brett Baty, who could provide the Royals with the positional versatility and offensive punch they need.

What many people don't realize is that the Royals could also look within their own organization for solutions. The team has a number of promising young players, like Michael Massey and Nick Loftin, who could be developed into viable options at second base. Massey, in particular, has shown good power potential and spectacular defense, despite his low on-base percentage.

If you take a step back and think about it, the Royals have a unique opportunity to reshape their approach to the game. They could experiment with different lineups, try out new strategies, and even consider a shift in their overall philosophy. The team has been struggling for years, and it's time for a change.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the potential for a trade to bring in a veteran player like Adam Frazier. Frazier, an ex-All-Star, is off to a good start this year, and the Royals could look to acquire him for a third consecutive year. This would provide the team with a veteran presence and a potential upgrade at second base.

What this really suggests is that the Royals have a number of options to fill the hole at second base. Whether they choose to trade for a veteran, develop a young player, or experiment with new strategies, the team has the opportunity to make a change that could reshape its approach to the game. And that, in my opinion, is the most exciting part of this situation.