Royals' Broadcast Deal: Staying with FanDuel Sports KC or MLB Takeover? (2026)

Royals' Future with FanDuel Sports KC Hangs in the Balance: A Conditional Partnership

The Kansas City Royals are in a delicate situation regarding their broadcast partner, FanDuel Sports Kansas City (FanDuel Sports KC). The team aims to keep their games on this platform, but only if certain conditions are met. The primary concern revolves around the stability of the company that owns FanDuel Sports KC, which could potentially lead to a significant change in the Royals' broadcasting landscape.

The Royals' current broadcast deal with Main Street Sports Group is under scrutiny due to financial troubles. The team has terminated this agreement and is seeking a restructured deal to keep their games on FanDuel Sports KC. However, there's a catch. If Main Street Sports Group fails, the Royals have indicated that Major League Baseball (MLB) would take over their broadcasts, a move that could potentially disrupt the team's current broadcasting arrangement.

This situation is not unprecedented. In 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks faced a similar crisis due to financial issues with Diamond Sports Group, leading to a rare in-season broadcast switch. The Diamondbacks' experience highlights the potential risks associated with the current situation. Cullen Maxey, the Royals' president of business operations, emphasizes the importance of uninterrupted broadcasts, stating, 'Our plan with them is to stick with our partners, as long as they can convince us that there will not be a risk of an interruption during our season on bringing our games to our fans.'

The Royals' preference is to remain with FanDuel Sports KC, but they demand reassurance that there won't be any mid-season disruptions. Maxey expresses a desire to avoid a sudden switch, as was the case with the Diamondbacks. He states, 'My plan is not to do it in one day like it was forced on us in Arizona. It’s probably coming before spring training starts. That gives us plenty of time and everything is already in place, so it’s just a matter of making that decision.'

The fate of the Royals' broadcasting partnership hangs in the balance, with the team's decision likely to be made before spring training begins on February 10. The outcome will significantly impact the team's ability to reach its fans and maintain its broadcasting presence in the region.