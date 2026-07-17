Royal Navy Shipbuilder in Crisis: Liberty Steel's Financial Woes Threaten Warship Production (2026)

A crucial chapter in the UK's steel industry and naval shipbuilding is unfolding, with a complex web of financial troubles and potential opportunities. The Royal Navy's shipbuilder is in a precarious situation, awaiting steel for its warships, due to a cash crisis at Liberty Steel's Scottish plant.

Liberty Steel Dalzell, based in Scotland, is facing a challenging start. Despite winning a contract to supply 34,000 tonnes of metal plates for the Royal Navy's Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships, the plant is unable to begin full production due to a lack of funds to purchase the necessary raw materials. This has left the shipbuilder in limbo, unsure of when it will receive the steel it needs.

Sir David Murray, a prominent figure in the Scottish metals industry, has called for government intervention, similar to previous support for other steelworks. He believes the UK government should pressure Liberty Steel to hand over control of the plant, as he has previously expressed his willingness to take on this responsibility.

The cash shortage at Liberty Steel is a symptom of the ongoing financial difficulties faced by companies owned by Sanjeev Gupta, a metals tycoon under intense pressure. Gupta has lost control of several parts of his GFG Alliance empire since the collapse of his key lender, Greensill Capital, in 2021. This has resulted in a domino effect, with Gupta facing multiple challenges, including the loss of control over Speciality Steel UK in South Yorkshire, which was deemed "hopelessly insolvent."

The FSS ships, designed to carry essential supplies for the Royal Navy's Royal Fleet Auxiliary, are set to be built in Belfast by the Spanish state-owned shipbuilder Navantia. These 216-metre vessels are a crucial addition to the navy's fleet, but their construction is now at risk due to the financial instability of their steel supplier.

The FSS ship orders were intended to boost employment in the UK and rely on domestic suppliers as much as possible. Navantia's acquisition of the Harland & Wolff site in Belfast last year, following the collapse of its British owner, was part of this strategy. However, the cash shortage at Liberty Steel has disrupted this plan, leaving the shipbuilder unable to purchase the steel slabs it needs from British Steel.

But here's where it gets controversial... Liberty Steel's financial troubles have left its workers in a difficult position. While they continue to receive 80% of their salaries, the plant's inability to purchase steel from British Steel has limited its production. Small trial runs in November processed only about 1,000 tonnes, equivalent to just three days of output. Liberty Steel hopes to restart production soon, but industry experts remain skeptical about their plans.

Sir David Murray, a former owner of the Rangers football club in Glasgow, has offered a potential solution. He wants to take over the running of the plant and believes it can become profitable within two years with an investment of £50m. Murray tried to buy the plant in 2015 before Gupta acquired it, and he now believes a "pre-pack administration" sale is the best course of action.

The potential restart of production at Dalzell could provide a much-needed boost for British Steel's Scunthorpe plant, which has been struggling financially. The Westminster government took control of the plant from its Chinese owners, Jingye Steel, in April, and has since spent £274m propping up the loss-making operation. A large customer like Dalzell could help stabilize British Steel's position.

A Liberty Steel spokesperson has stated that the plant is "fulfilling" the Navantia order and that trial production runs are expected to resume shortly. The spokesperson added that Liberty aims to attract more business through a pipeline of select projects, leveraging the positive momentum from this significant contract. They believe that recent UK trade actions and beneficial tariffs will enable Dalzell to increase production and support UK industrial policy and jobs.

However, Navantia UK has declined to comment on the situation. The future of this complex web of steel production, shipbuilding, and government intervention remains uncertain, leaving many questions unanswered. What do you think? Should the government step in to support these industries, or is it a matter of letting market forces take their course? Share your thoughts in the comments below!