Royal Mail's Urgent Appeal: Keep Your Dog Safe, Keep Deliveries On Track (2026)

Royal Mail is urging households to take immediate action to ensure the safety of postal workers and maintain the timely delivery of mail. According to a recent statement, the number of dog attacks on postal staff has increased by 2% over the past year, resulting in a total of 2,197 incidents across the UK. While the number of serious injuries has decreased, Royal Mail emphasizes that the overall danger remains unacceptably high, with some postal workers sustaining permanent or disabling injuries.

To address this issue, Royal Mail is encouraging customers to take a few simple steps. One of the easiest measures is to display a four-word postcard that reads: "I have a dog." This simple action alerts delivery staff in advance, allowing them to wait while homeowners secure their pets before opening the door. Royal Mail has assured customers that delivery workers will wait for a response, reducing the risk of injury while ensuring mail can still be delivered to the door.

In a letter sent to customers, Royal Mail acknowledged the importance of receiving letters and parcels but stressed the priority of ensuring deliveries are made safely. The letter states that the company's role is to "get these items to you safely, and I'm hoping that you can help me with that." The message highlights a stark statistic, adding: "Around 2,000 posties like me are injured by dogs each year, both big and small. When this happens, we must inform the Police and suspend deliveries to your address as we can’t take the chance that the dog may attack again."

Royal Mail is calling for support from pet owners, urging them to keep the following points in mind:

Please don't open the door until your dog is safely secured

Please put them in another room or behind a gate first and don’t worry, I will wait!

Close gates and doors to stop your dog getting loose.

If you have a back or side garden, please make sure your dog can’t get out and gates and doors are closed

Install a letter box cage as sometimes dogs attack or snatch mail from the letterbox and this can cause serious injuries to postie’s hands, including amputation of fingers, as well as causing injuries to the dog.

Provide an alternative delivery point if you are struggling to do any of the above

The S postcode area of Sheffield recorded the highest number of dog attacks on postal workers, with 66 incidents in 2024/25, marking a 61% increase from the previous year. The PO postcode area of Portsmouth ranked second, with 60 attacks, a slight 3% decrease from the year before. Despite the small drop, PO has remained among the most high-risk areas for eight consecutive years, and nine in total since Royal Mail started reporting the figures.

Royal Mail has also reinforced its warning with comments from senior leadership, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by postal workers and the importance of public cooperation in preventing further incidents. Lizz Lloyd, Health & Safety Director at Royal Mail, explained: "Dog attacks remain one of the most significant safety risks faced by postal workers. In many cases, these incidents result in serious injuries, emotional distress, and time away from work. Royal Mail continues to call on the public to be vigilant and responsible by securing their pets before opening the door to receive mail or packages. We continue to invest in safety training and awareness campaigns for both employees and the public but emphasize that community cooperation is essential to reducing these incidents."

But here's where it gets controversial... Some pet owners may argue that the onus should be on postal workers to take more precautions, such as wearing protective gear or using non-lethal deterrents. And this is the part most people miss... While Royal Mail's recommendations are a good start, there are other measures that can be taken to further protect postal workers, such as implementing stricter regulations on dog breeding and training, and increasing the number of postal workers carrying pepper spray or other non-lethal deterrents. What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with Royal Mail's recommendations? Share your thoughts in the comments below!