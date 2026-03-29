Royal Commission Demand: Business Leaders, Bishops Unite for Action After Bondi Attack (2026)

In the wake of the devastating Bondi beach terrorist attack, a bold and urgent call has emerged from an unlikely alliance: Australian business leaders, Catholic bishops, and public figures are demanding a Commonwealth royal commission to investigate antisemitism, radicalism, and the events leading up to the tragedy. But here’s where it gets controversial—despite widespread support, the Prime Minister has resisted this push, opting instead for a narrower review. Why the hesitation, and what does this mean for Australia’s future? Let’s dive in.

Over 120 prominent leaders have signed an open letter urging action, including former Reserve Bank of Australia governors Philip Lowe and Glenn Stevens, billionaire James Packer, and former Telstra CEO David Thodey. Sporting icons, politicians, and university chancellors have also lent their voices to this growing chorus. Their message is clear: this is a national crisis demanding a national response. It’s not about politics—it’s about safeguarding Australia’s values of tolerance and mutual respect.

The letter, published across multiple media outlets, emphasizes the need for practical solutions to restore social cohesion and protect all Australians. It asks a critical question: How could the Bondi massacre have happened, and what can we do to prevent future tragedies? And this is the part most people miss—the signatories aren’t just reacting to the attack; they’re addressing the surge in harassment, intimidation, and violence against the Australian Jewish community since October 7, 2023, when Hamas’s invasion of southern Israel sparked a devastating conflict.

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That conflict, which saw Israel retaliate with bombings in Gaza, has fueled global tensions and exposed deep-seated issues. Here’s where opinions start to clash—while some argue the focus should remain on the Bondi attack, others, like Archbishop of Perth Timothy Costelloe, insist we must confront the root causes of antisemitism in Australia. Costelloe warns that without a broader inquiry, antisemitism could remain hidden, unaddressed, and unchecked. He advocates for a national inquiry alongside the Richardson Review, led by former Asio boss Dennis Richardson, which is currently examining intelligence and law enforcement responses.

The NSW government has stepped in, announcing a state-based royal commission with federal cooperation. But is this enough? Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay thinks not, calling a national probe “essential.” Prime Minister Albanese, however, remains unmoved, citing advice from “actual experts”—including Richardson and security authority heads—to proceed with a departmental review instead. But who are these experts, and why aren’t their names being disclosed? This lack of transparency has raised eyebrows and sparked further debate.

As Australia grapples with these questions, one thing is certain: the Bondi attack has exposed fault lines in our society that demand attention. Is a royal commission the answer, or is a narrower review sufficient? What role should business leaders, religious figures, and the public play in shaping this response? And how can we ensure that antisemitism—and the hatred that fuels it—is eradicated once and for all? The conversation is far from over, and your voice matters. What do you think? Let’s discuss in the comments.