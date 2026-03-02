Royal Caribbean Unveils New Discovery Class Cruise Ships: What to Expect in 2029! (2026)

Get ready for a revolutionary cruise experience! Royal Caribbean is set to unveil a groundbreaking new class of cruise ships, dubbed the Discovery Class, starting in 2029. This exciting development comes on the heels of their Icon Class, which already boasts the largest cruise ships in the world. But here's where it gets even more intriguing. Royal Caribbean has partnered with Chantiers de l'Atlantique (CdA) shipyard in Saint Nazaire to create these game-changing vessels. The agreement includes two new ships and options for four more, promising an unparalleled adventure for passengers. While the specifics of size and capacity remain under wraps, the first ship is scheduled to set sail in 2029, with the second following in 2032. This collaboration between Royal Caribbean and CdA is poised to redefine the cruise experience, offering guests a unique blend of cutting-edge design and immersive moments. Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, envisions a future where guests are at the heart of every detail, creating unforgettable memories. Laurent Castaing, CEO of CdA, shares this vision, stating that together they are crafting a new generation of ocean vacations that will lead the industry toward a more innovative future. So, what can passengers expect from this exciting new class of ships? Stay tuned as we delve deeper into the details and explore the potential impact of the Discovery Class on the cruise industry.