Royal Ascot 2026: Day 1 Preview - Big Races, Big Names, Big Excitement! (2026)

The Royal Ascot declarations for Day One have arrived, and it's a thrilling lineup of horses and jockeys. The Coventry Stakes, King Charles III Stakes, Queen Anne Stakes, and St James's Palace Stakes are all set for an exciting day of racing. With a big field of 22 in the Coventry Stakes, 26 in the King Charles III Stakes, 9 in the Queen Anne Stakes, and 6 in the St James's Palace Stakes, there are plenty of opportunities for clashes and surprises. The French 2,000 Guineas hero, Rayif, was a surprise omission from the St James's Palace Stakes, with Mickael Barzalona not declared. In other news, Billy Loughnane is on board Opera Ballo in the Queen Anne Stakes, and William Buick has chosen to stay loyal to Notable Speech. The day promises to be a memorable one, with some notable clashes and exciting races ahead.

Royal Ascot 2026: Day 1 Preview - Big Races, Big Names, Big Excitement! (2026)

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