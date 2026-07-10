Roy Keane's Wild Prediction for Liverpool vs Newcastle | Premier League Preview (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling showdown! Liverpool and Newcastle are set to clash at Anfield, and football legend Roy Keane has made a bold prediction that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

The Reds, fresh from securing Champions League qualification, are gearing up for a Premier League encounter that has historically delivered entertainment in abundance. But this time, there's a twist. Keane, known for his no-nonsense approach, has foreseen something extraordinary.

In a recent interview, Keane reflected on Liverpool's dramatic 97th-minute victory at St James' Park, where Rio Ngumoha's heroics stole the show. He believes this upcoming match will be equally captivating, but with a wild twist. Keane predicts a draw, but not just any draw - a 2-2 scoreline that promises to be 'mad'!

And he's not alone in this intriguing forecast. Fellow football icons Gary Neville and Paul Scholes envision an even more frenzied affair, boldly predicting a 3-3 draw. With Liverpool's attacking prowess and defensive vulnerabilities, this game could go either way, leaving fans wondering what surprises lie in store.

But here's where it gets controversial. Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, is under immense pressure. A win could be a much-needed boost, but a draw or a loss might intensify the scrutiny. With Liverpool's current defensive crisis, a draw might usually be welcomed, but not this time. The Reds need a victory to keep up with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, who have soared after recent managerial changes.

So, will Liverpool's Anfield advantage be enough to secure a win? Or will Newcastle spoil the party? The stage is set for a match that could have significant implications for both clubs. And remember, this is the part most fans eagerly anticipate - the unpredictable nature of football!

What do you think will happen in this highly anticipated fixture? Do you agree with Keane's prediction, or do you have a different outcome in mind? Share your thoughts and let the football debate commence!