Rousey vs. Carano Undercard: Potential Fights and Matchups (2026)

The MMA world is buzzing with excitement as two iconic female fighters, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, are set to make their highly anticipated return to the ring. But the question on everyone's mind is: who will join them on the undercard?

ESPN's experts have some intriguing suggestions, and they're not holding back on the dream matchups. Imagine the octagon hosting a trilogy bout between Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman, a rivalry that has captivated fans for years. But here's where it gets controversial: Weidman, now 41, is past his prime, while Silva, at 50, is still a force to be reckoned with. Could this be the ultimate test for Weidman to prove his mettle against one of the greatest?

And what about the classic showdown between Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir? A third fight between these two heavyweights would be a throwback to the early days of the UFC. Their intense rivalry and memorable moments, like Lesnar's iconic door-breaking interview, are sure to spark excitement among long-time fans. But is it a fight that still holds relevance today?

Then there's the enigmatic Nate Diaz. The charismatic fighter has been away from the cage for over three years, but his unique style and personality have left a void in the MMA world. Diaz's return against anyone would be a spectacle, but who would be the ideal opponent? Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, or perhaps a rising star like Mike Perry? And why stop there? The article hints at even more potential matchups that could make this event a true fan's dream.

This undercard has the potential to be a history-making event, but which fights will make the cut? The experts have spoken, but the final decision lies with the promoters. Will they play it safe or give the fans what they truly crave?