Rotunda Hospital €100M Extension Blocked: Impact on Critical Care & Parnell Square (2026)

The €100 million extension of the Rotunda Maternity Hospital, designed to provide critical care for women and infants, has been halted by An Coimisiún Pleanála, the Irish planning commission. The decision was based on concerns that the four-story critical care building would significantly damage the character of Parnell Square, a historic site in Dublin. The hospital's original planning permission was granted by Dublin City Council in late July 2025, but it was appealed by two third parties, raising questions about the future of this essential healthcare infrastructure.

The proposed extension aimed to add nearly 10,000 square meters of space, including 80 new hospital beds, a 16-bed labor ward, and a 20-bed neonatal intensive care unit. The planning application also included a 25-bed special care baby unit, a 19-bed postnatal unit, a new operating theater, and additional healthcare facilities. However, the construction would require the demolition of a one-story outpatient building, which sparked concerns about the impact on the surrounding area.

Despite the Rotunda's location within the O'Connell Street Architectural Conservation Area, the city council inspectors noted that the changes to protected structures did not involve new gross floor area, a change in medical use, or alterations to the external facades. Permission was granted after a request for further information, but An Coimisiún Pleanála received objections from the Dublin Civic Trust, an architectural conservation society, and a nearby resident, John Aboud, who is a conservationist.

The objectors argued that the development would negatively impact the character of Parnell Square and not align with the limited expansion permitted within Georgian Conservation areas. The planning commission agreed, stating that the development would not represent the "limited expansion" and would fail to protect the "existing architectural and civic design character of the site, or Parnell Square generally."

The appeals board further emphasized the potential harm to the architectural and historical integrity of Parnell Square, one of five Georgian Squares in Dublin, recognized for its unique spatial relationships. They claimed that the development would fundamentally alter the square's character by creating a street frontage along the west side, changing its composition and relationship with the adjacent 18th-century houses. This, they argued, would disrespect the historic urban character and built heritage of the surrounding area.

In addition, the board noted that the government's policy is to co-locate the Rotunda with Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown in the medium term. They expressed concern that the proposed development's adverse impact on the character and setting of protected structures and the Georgian Conservation Area could not be reversed by the time the co-location is achieved.

Prof. Sean Daly, the master of the Rotunda, urged the government to review the planning process for healthcare-related infrastructure, emphasizing the costly delays in human and financial terms. The Rotunda warned that planning objections could significantly delay the development of the new wing, posing a risk to the provision of optimal care for patients transferred from across the state.