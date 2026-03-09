Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2025: Vote Now for the Fresh Avocado Award & More Fan Favorites! (2026)

Ready to have your voice heard? This year, the Rotten Tomatoes Awards are putting the power in your hands! We’re thrilled to introduce five brand-new, fan-driven categories that let you decide the winners. And here’s the juicy part: one of these awards is the Fresh Avocado Award for Best Remake/Reboot, proudly sponsored by Avocados from Mexico. This award celebrates the boldest, most innovative reboots of the year—but here’s where it gets controversial: does a remake truly deserve the title of 'fresh,' or is it just a reheated version of something we’ve already loved? We’ll let you be the judge.

While the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter are great for guiding your watchlist, there’s something special about categories where the audience calls the shots. These five new additions are all about celebrating the films and shows that resonate most with you. And this is the part most people miss: you can vote once per day in each category, so don’t hold back! Polls close at 10 PM PT on Sunday, January 25, and the winners will be revealed on Tuesday, January 27.

Here’s how to get involved:

1. Vote daily in the five fan-vote categories below.

2. Spread the word—encourage your fellow movie buffs to join in.

3. Mark your calendar for January 27 to see if your favorites take home the crown.

But before you dive in, let’s address the elephant in the room: Are reboots and remakes a creative triumph or a lazy cash grab? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments. While you’re at it, don’t forget to explore the Rotten Tomatoes App to discover fresh picks, read reviews, leave ratings, and build your watchlist. Ready to make your voice count? Let’s get voting!

Return to the Rotten Tomatoes Awards Winners Page (https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/article/rotten-tomatoes-awards-2025-golden-tomato-awards-winners/)

TAGGED AS: Golden Tomato (https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/tag/golden-tomato/), Rotten Tomatoes Awards (https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/tag/rotten-tomatoes-awards/)

Download the Rotten Tomatoes App (https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/article/app/)