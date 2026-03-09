Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2025: Vote Now for the Fresh Avocado Award & More Fan Favorites! (2026)

Ready to have your voice heard? This year, the Rotten Tomatoes Awards are putting the power in your hands! We’re thrilled to introduce five brand-new, fan-driven categories that let you decide the winners. And here’s the juicy part: one of these awards is the Fresh Avocado Award for Best Remake/Reboot, proudly sponsored by Avocados from Mexico. This award celebrates the boldest, most innovative reboots of the year—but here’s where it gets controversial: does a remake truly deserve the title of 'fresh,' or is it just a reheated version of something we’ve already loved? We’ll let you be the judge.

While the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter are great for guiding your watchlist, there’s something special about categories where the audience calls the shots. These five new additions are all about celebrating the films and shows that resonate most with you. And this is the part most people miss: you can vote once per day in each category, so don’t hold back! Polls close at 10 PM PT on Sunday, January 25, and the winners will be revealed on Tuesday, January 27.

See Also
Can You Guess the Movie from Its Funniest Quote? | Ultimate Comedy Trivia ChallengeKeanu Reeves Stars in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Shiver' — Release Date & Details 2027First Look at KPop Demon Hunters Toy Lines: Hasbro & Mattel Unveil Epic Collection!Percy Jackson Season 3: Ending an Era and Starting Fresh! (Disney+)

Here’s how to get involved:
1. Vote daily in the five fan-vote categories below.
2. Spread the word—encourage your fellow movie buffs to join in.
3. Mark your calendar for January 27 to see if your favorites take home the crown.

See Also
KPop Demon Hunters: Netflix's Record-Breaking Success Story

But before you dive in, let’s address the elephant in the room: Are reboots and remakes a creative triumph or a lazy cash grab? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments. While you’re at it, don’t forget to explore the Rotten Tomatoes App to discover fresh picks, read reviews, leave ratings, and build your watchlist. Ready to make your voice count? Let’s get voting!

Return to the Rotten Tomatoes Awards Winners Page (https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/article/rotten-tomatoes-awards-2025-golden-tomato-awards-winners/)

TAGGED AS: Golden Tomato (https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/tag/golden-tomato/), Rotten Tomatoes Awards (https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/tag/rotten-tomatoes-awards/)

Download the Rotten Tomatoes App (https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/article/app/)

Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2025: Vote Now for the Fresh Avocado Award & More Fan Favorites! (2026)

References

Top Articles
Andrew Hastie's Family Supports His Liberal Leadership Bid
Fiji National University Scandal: Whistleblowers, Misconduct, and Political Reassignment
Is Heaven at the Edge of the Universe? A Physicist's Bold Theory!
Latest Posts
Y-3 Men's Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear Collection | Paris Fashion Week
T20 World Cup Shocker: Bangladesh OUT! Why? Government Says NO to India Travel!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Neely Ledner

Last Updated:

Views: 5730

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Neely Ledner

Birthday: 1998-06-09

Address: 443 Barrows Terrace, New Jodyberg, CO 57462-5329

Phone: +2433516856029

Job: Central Legal Facilitator

Hobby: Backpacking, Jogging, Magic, Driving, Macrame, Embroidery, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Neely Ledner, I am a bright, determined, beautiful, adventurous, adventurous, spotless, calm person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.