Ross Kemp Returns to EastEnders: Grant Mitchell Dementia Storyline Explained (2026)

Get ready for some dramatic twists and turns as EastEnders welcomes back the iconic Grant Mitchell! Actor Ross Kemp is set to reprise his beloved role for a short stint, bringing back the drama and intrigue that fans adore. But here's where it gets intriguing: this time, Grant's story will delve into a sensitive topic - dementia. Kemp, who is deeply connected to the issue due to family ties, will portray Grant's struggle with this condition, adding a layer of emotional depth to his character's journey. This isn't the first time we've seen Grant in Walford; he briefly returned for the show's 40th anniversary, and now, he's back to unravel more mysteries. With the promise of explosive drama and a reunion between Grant and his estranged son Mark, this comeback is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. But what other surprises await? Stay tuned as the show teases a storyline that will have everyone talking, leaving us eager to see how Grant's return unfolds.