Ross Kemp Returns to EastEnders: Grant Mitchell Dementia Storyline Explained (2026)

Get ready for some dramatic twists and turns as EastEnders welcomes back the iconic Grant Mitchell! Actor Ross Kemp is set to reprise his beloved role for a short stint, bringing back the drama and intrigue that fans adore. But here's where it gets intriguing: this time, Grant's story will delve into a sensitive topic - dementia. Kemp, who is deeply connected to the issue due to family ties, will portray Grant's struggle with this condition, adding a layer of emotional depth to his character's journey. This isn't the first time we've seen Grant in Walford; he briefly returned for the show's 40th anniversary, and now, he's back to unravel more mysteries. With the promise of explosive drama and a reunion between Grant and his estranged son Mark, this comeback is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. But what other surprises await? Stay tuned as the show teases a storyline that will have everyone talking, leaving us eager to see how Grant's return unfolds.

Ross Kemp Returns to EastEnders: Grant Mitchell Dementia Storyline Explained (2026)

References

Top Articles
Laura Fernández Wins Costa Rica's Presidential Election: What's Next for the Nation?
Conserve Water: Extreme Cold Causing Water Treatment Issues in Johnston County
AGs Demand House Probe into Judicial Bias: Fox News Digital Report Exposes Climate Change Agenda
Latest Posts
Australian Judge Forced to Hang Man He Thinks is Innocent
Chumbawamba Demands Spain’s Far-Right Vox Stop Using 'Tubthumping' for Anti-Migration Agenda
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Maia Crooks Jr

Last Updated:

Views: 6182

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Maia Crooks Jr

Birthday: 1997-09-21

Address: 93119 Joseph Street, Peggyfurt, NC 11582

Phone: +2983088926881

Job: Principal Design Liaison

Hobby: Web surfing, Skiing, role-playing games, Sketching, Polo, Sewing, Genealogy

Introduction: My name is Maia Crooks Jr, I am a homely, joyous, shiny, successful, hilarious, thoughtful, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.