Get ready for some dramatic twists and turns as EastEnders welcomes back the iconic Grant Mitchell! Actor Ross Kemp is set to reprise his beloved role for a short stint, bringing back the drama and intrigue that fans adore. But here's where it gets intriguing: this time, Grant's story will delve into a sensitive topic - dementia. Kemp, who is deeply connected to the issue due to family ties, will portray Grant's struggle with this condition, adding a layer of emotional depth to his character's journey. This isn't the first time we've seen Grant in Walford; he briefly returned for the show's 40th anniversary, and now, he's back to unravel more mysteries. With the promise of explosive drama and a reunion between Grant and his estranged son Mark, this comeback is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. But what other surprises await? Stay tuned as the show teases a storyline that will have everyone talking, leaving us eager to see how Grant's return unfolds.
Ross Kemp Returns to EastEnders: Grant Mitchell Dementia Storyline Explained (2026)
References
- https://soaphub.com/young-restless/news-yr/rinse-mariah-drops-bomb-dominic-abby-victor-feb-2/
- https://deadline.com/2026/02/the-burbs-wendy-schaal-american-dad-wont-let-me-retire-1236704444/
- https://www.gjsentinel.com/lifestyle/entertainment/jimmy-kimmel-slams-trump-over-disgusting-interview-with-nbc-s-tom-llamas/article_161fc392-d9c7-5333-9430-fa73a483af45.html
- https://www.sportsmediawatch.com/2026/02/fox-corporation-espn-nfl-fubo/
- https://nypost.com/2026/01/31/entertainment/sanford-and-son-star-grady-demond-wilson-dead-at-79-actor-played-lead-role-in-beloved-groundbreaking-70s-sitcom/
- https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwy8j4zw8e4o
Top Articles
Laura Fernández Wins Costa Rica's Presidential Election: What's Next for the Nation?
Conserve Water: Extreme Cold Causing Water Treatment Issues in Johnston County
AGs Demand House Probe into Judicial Bias: Fox News Digital Report Exposes Climate Change Agenda
Latest Posts
Australian Judge Forced to Hang Man He Thinks is Innocent
Chumbawamba Demands Spain’s Far-Right Vox Stop Using 'Tubthumping' for Anti-Migration Agenda
Recommended Articles
- How to report cash only businesses?
- How do I send a bank statement to someone?
- Are Muni ETFs tax-exempt?
- Six Planets Visible Tonight: How to See Mercury, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, Saturn & Neptune
- Mavericks 2026-27 Season Tickets: No Price Increase Despite Luka Doncic Trade
- Laurentian Bank's $20M Loss: CFO Explains the Accounting Factors
- Fabio Quartararo's Frustration: Yamaha MotoGP Bike Development Struggles
- England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 - Highlights and Analysis
- Loro Piana Fall 2026: Nomadic Reverie on the Luxury Express | Fashion Review & Highlights
- Labour Party Crisis: Keir Starmer's Leadership in Question After By-Election Loss
- Loro Piana Fall/Winter 2026: Nomadic Reverie Collection | Luxury Fashion Review
- Arsenal's Intense Training Ahead of Chelsea Clash | Premier League Preview
- Andrea Pavan's Shocking Elevator Accident Before DP World Tour | PGA TOUR Update
- Grant Nelson Signs NBA Contract with Brooklyn Nets: A Rising Star from Devils Lake
- Finn Balor's Demon Persona RULED OUT for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026? | Finn vs CM Punk Focus!
- Finn Balor's Demon Persona RULED OUT for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026? | Finn vs CM Punk Focus!
- Loro Piana Fall 2026: Nomadic Reverie on the Luxury Express | Fashion Review & Highlights
- Denshattack! - Official Trailer | Spring 2026
- 2027 COLA Estimate: What Retirees Need to Know
- US Measles Outbreak: Over 1,100 Cases in 2 Months – What You Need to Know
- Unveiling the Bandit Running Spring Collection: A Runner's Paradise
- Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahçe: Post-Match Chaos and Arrests
- Arsenal's Intense Training Ahead of Chelsea Clash | Premier League Preview
- Mavericks 2026-27 Season Tickets: No Price Increase Despite Luka Doncic Trade
- Mavericks 2026-27 Season Tickets: No Price Increase Despite Luka Doncic Trade
- Fabio Quartararo's Frustration: Yamaha MotoGP Bike Development Struggles
- Cowboys Franchise Tag: George Pickens' Future in Dallas
- Ty Simpson's NFL Draft Decision: Is He Ready to Lead a Franchise?
- MTA's Bold Move: Keeping NYC Subway Running Despite Snowstorm Chaos
- Labour Party Crisis: Keir Starmer's Leadership in Question After By-Election Loss
- Halifax Panthers: Championship Return in 2026? | Latest Updates on Rescue Deal
- Mavericks 2026-27 Season Tickets: No Price Increase Despite Luka Doncic Trade
- Movie Theaters Lobby Against Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger: What You Need to Know
- Why Oscar-Nominated 'Children No More' Couldn't Find a U.S. Distributor
- Coolest Automotive Decor Ideas for Your Home!
- Phillies Prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr.'s Setbacks: Can He Make the Team in 2026?
- Automate Your Samsung Galaxy: Save Hours Daily with These Android 13 Hacks!
- Oil Prices Surge: Iran Tensions, OPEC+ Moves, and Global Energy Shifts Explained
- Labour's Byelection Loss: Starmer's Leadership in Question
- England's T20 World Cup Heroes: Will Jacks & Rehan Ahmed's Match-Winning Performance
- Temenos: A Financial Powerhouse - Unveiling Strong FY-25 Results and Ambitious FY-28 Targets
- Costco Beats Walmart: The Cheapest Grocery Store in America Revealed!
- Mavericks 2026-27 Season Tickets: No Price Increase Despite Luka Doncic Trade
- Zack Snyder Responds to James Gunn’s Superman: What He Really Thinks
- Sewage Backup Shuts Down U-Choice In, Ala Moana: Health & Safety Alert
- Laurentian Bank's $20M Loss: CFO Explains the Accounting Factors
- Dodgers on Deck: Saturday Split-Squad vs Cubs + Rangers Preview
- Joe Ryan Trade Rumors: Red Sox Miss Out, Mariners Emerge as Top Contenders
- Halifax Panthers: Championship Return in 2026? | Latest Updates on Rescue Deal
- Alex Carrillo's Journey to the MLB: From Undrafted to the Big Leagues
- Loro Piana Fall 2026: Nomadic Reverie on the Luxury Express | Fashion Review & Highlights
- Coolest Automotive Decor Ideas for Your Home!
- Unveiling the Truth: How Lab Results Overestimated Next-Gen Transistor Potential
- MTA's Bold Move: Keeping NYC Subway Running Despite Snowstorm Chaos
- Finn Balor's Demon Persona RULED OUT for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026? | Finn vs CM Punk Focus!
- Finn Balor's Demon Persona RULED OUT for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026? | Finn vs CM Punk Focus!
- Joe Ryan Trade Rumors: Red Sox Miss Out as Mariners Emerge as Top Contenders
- Stay in the Heated Rivalry Cottage | Muskoka Airbnb 2024
- Loro Piana Fall/Winter 2026: Nomadic Reverie Collection | Luxury Fashion Review
- MTA's Bold Move: Keeping NYC Subway Running Despite Snowstorm Chaos
- Labour Party Crisis: Keir Starmer's Leadership in Question After By-Election Loss
- Loro Piana Fall 2026: Nomadic Reverie on the Luxury Express | Fashion Review & Highlights
- SF Giants' Rafael Devers Scratches from Lineup Due to Hamstring Injury
- Finn Balor's Demon Persona RULED OUT for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026? | Finn vs CM Punk Focus!
- Coolest Automotive Decor Ideas for Your Home!
- Phillies Prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr.: Overcoming Winter Setbacks
- Movie Theaters Lobby Against Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger: What You Need to Know
- England's T20 World Cup Heroes: Will Jacks & Rehan Ahmed's Match-Winning Performance
- Automate Your Samsung Galaxy: Save Hours Daily with These Android 13 Hacks!
- Labour Party Crisis: Keir Starmer's Leadership in Question After By-Election Loss
- Mavericks 2026-27 Season Tickets: No Price Increase Despite Luka Doncic Trade
- Fernando Mendoza’s Raiders Interview Breakdown | Combine Highlights & What It Means for the Draft
- Ultra Rare Tsukihime Trial Edition DESTROYED by US Customs – Only 50 Copies Ever Made
- Labour Party Crisis: Keir Starmer's Leadership in Question After By-Election Loss
- SF Giants' Rafael Devers Scratches from Lineup Due to Hamstring Injury
- Rockies Rebrand: New Faces, New Attitude for 2026 Season
- Carson Beck on Browns Draft: 'Super Stoked' to Reunite with Coach Monken? | NFL Draft 2024
- Mavericks 2026-27 Season Tickets: No Price Increase Despite Luka Doncic Trade
- England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 - Highlights and Analysis
- MTA's Bold Move: Keeping NYC Subway Running Despite Snowstorm Chaos
- Andrea Pavan's Shocking Elevator Accident Before DP World Tour | PGA TOUR Update
- Unveiling the Genius: Diane Paulus and the Magic of MASQUERADE
- Phillies Prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr.: Overcoming Winter Setbacks
- TJ Maxx & HomeGoods Leave Chesterfield Towne Center: What's Next for the Mall?
- TrainingPeaks Virtual: Unlocking the World's Routes with GPXplore
- Laurentian Bank's $20M Loss: CFO Explains the Accounting Factors
- Pacers vs Hornets: Highlights and Analysis | NBA Recap
- Automate Your Samsung Phone: Save Hours with These Simple Hacks
- Phillies Prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr.'s Setbacks: Can He Make the Team in 2026?
- Mavericks 2026-27 Season Tickets: No Price Increase Despite Luka Doncic Trade
- Mavericks 2026-27 Season Tickets: No Price Increase Despite Luka Doncic Trade
- Trump on Iran: 'I'd Love Not To' Attack, But 'Sometimes You Have To' - Full Analysis
- Tram Derailment in Milan: One Fatality, Dozens Injured - What We Know So Far
- Winter Storm Alert: Midwest & Northeast Bracing for Snow Amid Record Heat in the West
- Automotive-Themed Home Decor Ideas: From Engine Tables to License Plate Displays
- Loro Piana Fall 2026: Nomadic Reverie on the Luxury Express | Fashion Review & Highlights
- Finn Balor's Demon Persona RULED OUT for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026? | Finn vs CM Punk Focus!
- Trump on Iran: 'I'd Love Not To' Attack, But 'Sometimes You Have To' - Full Analysis
- Brandon Knight: Hard Work, Winning, and the Power of Relationships | USA Basketball Insights
- Arsenal's Intense Training Ahead of Chelsea Clash | Premier League Preview
Article information
Author: Maia Crooks Jr
Last Updated:
Views: 6182
Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)
Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Maia Crooks Jr
Birthday: 1997-09-21
Address: 93119 Joseph Street, Peggyfurt, NC 11582
Phone: +2983088926881
Job: Principal Design Liaison
Hobby: Web surfing, Skiing, role-playing games, Sketching, Polo, Sewing, Genealogy
Introduction: My name is Maia Crooks Jr, I am a homely, joyous, shiny, successful, hilarious, thoughtful, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.