Rose Byrne Stuns in Armani Privé Suit at National Board of Review Gala | Red Carpet Fashion 2025 (2026)

Rose Byrne absolutely stunned at the National Board of Review Gala, proving that a well-tailored suit is always a winning choice!

On Tuesday night in New York City, the star of 'If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,' a Golden Globe winner, joined a host of other distinguished guests at the National Board of Review Gala. For this special occasion, she chose an exquisite Armani Privé suit, a testament to her impeccable style.

Byrne's stylist, Kate Young, masterfully curated the look. The sleek black suit was sourced from Giorgio Armani Privé's fall 2025 haute couture collection, which exuded a captivating, after-dark allure. This theme was cleverly woven throughout the collection, creating a cohesive and sophisticated aesthetic.

The suit itself was a masterpiece. It featured impeccably tailored, tapered black trousers, perfectly complemented by a jacket with rounded shoulders and long sleeves. Delicate, sparkling embellishments were artfully placed on the jacket, adding a subtle touch of glamour and sophistication.

But here's where it gets interesting: the ensemble included a black cummerbund worn beneath a sheer blouse. The blouse was adorned with intricate gemstone detailing and a velvet bow, adding a touch of whimsy and elegance. To complete the look, Byrne wore pointed-toe black heels, creating a stunning monochrome effect.

The fall 2025 couture collection, which was unveiled during fall couture week in July 2025, was a deep dive into the versatility of black. Miles Socha, in WWD’s review, noted that the collection explored "myriad possibilities of black...from light-absorbing velvets and glistening, lacquer-like fabrics to all manner of jet beads and other sparkly embellishments."

And this is the part most people miss: Giorgio Armani himself, who sadly passed away in September at the age of 91, shared his perspective on the collection's dominant color. He stated, "For a designer, black is the most classic of colors and, at the same time, the most demanding. When you work with black, you cannot afford to make mistakes: every detail must be perfect, because black reveals the very essence of a garment." This quote highlights the precision and artistry that goes into creating such a timeless piece.

The gala, held at Cipriani 42nd Street and hosted by NBC's Willie Geist, was a celebration of the award-nominated films of 2025. Attendees included cast members from films like "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another," all gathered to honor the year's best films and performances.

Do you think the monochrome look was a success? What other styles do you think would have been a good fit for Rose Byrne? Share your thoughts in the comments!