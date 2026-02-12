Rosatom's ambitious nuclear energy expansion: A global endeavor with challenges and opportunities.

A bold vision for 2026: Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy corporation, aims to initiate operations at four foreign nuclear units within the next year. This includes the first nuclear units in Bangladesh and Turkey, as well as additional units at Tianwan and Xudabao in China.

In a recent interview, Director General Alexei Likhachev proudly announced that Rosatom surpassed its 2025 goals, despite facing significant hurdles. These challenges included the impact of sanctions on proposed projects in Hungary and Turkey. But here's where it gets controversial—Likhachev expressed optimism about the Paks II project in Hungary, stating that they can accelerate its implementation, while the Akkuyu project in Turkey faces setbacks due to Siemens' refusal to supply equipment, freezing USD2 billion in investments.

The company is determined to overcome these obstacles. Likhachev revealed that the first unit in Rooppur, Bangladesh, is nearly ready for operations, and they await physical start-ups in China. He also highlighted the complexity of financing new nuclear projects, emphasizing the potential for a 100-year lifespan for each unit, which significantly impacts financial models.

Rosatom is exploring debt financing in yuan on the international market and attracting investors for the Akkuyu project and other initiatives related to the Northern Sea Route. The interview also touched on plans to develop fourth-generation nuclear power complexes with closed fuel cycles and a country-wide system for nuclear waste reprocessing, all while enhancing reactor safety.

Regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, located near the conflict zone between Russia and Ukraine, Likhachev mentioned the issuance of licenses in 2025, including for the operation of the first unit. He suggested international cooperation on the commercial side but asserted that safety and operation must be ensured by the Russian organization, adhering to Russian law.

Looking ahead, Likhachev emphasized the long-term goal of doubling Russia's nuclear capacity by 2042. He described 2025 as a challenging yet triumphant year, setting the stage for further progress and sustainable development. And this is the part most people miss—how will Rosatom navigate the complex geopolitical landscape and deliver on its ambitious nuclear energy expansion plans? The future of nuclear energy is a controversial topic, and Rosatom's strategy is sure to spark debate. What are your thoughts on their approach?