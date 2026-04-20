Rory McIlroy's Title Defense: A Masterful Start at Augusta (2026)

Rory McIlroy’s Masters gamble is a bigger bet on his psyche than on any single shot. I’m drawn not just to the scoreline but to what this moment says about a champion recalibrating his relationship with Augusta, pressure, and expectation. Personally, I think the defining thread of this opening round is how McIlroy renegotiates his own narrative: no longer haunted by past heartbreaks, he appears to choreograph a performance that blends audacity with resilience, a posture that signals mastery over fear as much as fluency with a blade of grass and a blade of light.