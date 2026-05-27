Rory McIlroy PGA Championship Warning: Why Johnson Wagner Says ‘I’d Be Scared’ | Golf Analysis (2026)

In the world of golf, there's a buzz surrounding Rory McIlroy's performance at the upcoming PGA Championship. Johnson Wagner, a fellow golfer, has boldly stated that McIlroy's game is at its peak, and he's not alone in this assessment.

The McIlroy Effect

Despite a disappointing showing at the Truist Championship, where McIlroy finished tied for 19th, Wagner believes that the Northern Irishman's practice sessions at Quail Hollow were a glimpse into his true potential. He witnessed McIlroy's impressive chipping skills and the ease with which he holed chips, leaving little doubt in his mind about McIlroy's chances at the PGA Championship.

"I think you're going to see Rory at the top of his game. We're finally going to get a Rory-Scottie battle," Wagner said.

A Masterful Strategy

McIlroy's recent success at the Masters seems to have inspired a new approach to his game. He's found a balance between practice and tournament play, opting for more practice rounds at venues like Augusta National and Aronimink over participating in events like the RBC Heritage and the Cadillac Championship. This strategy appears to be paying off, as McIlroy's second Masters win was a testament to the power of focused preparation.

"He's been well and truly freed up by his 2025 Masters win," Wagner observed.

Overcoming Adversity

What's intriguing is McIlroy's ability to bounce back from adversity. His third round at the Truist Championship was statistically one of his worst, yet he managed to turn it around with a strong finish on Sunday. This resilience is a key aspect of his game, and it's something that Wagner believes will serve him well at the PGA Championship.

"I feel confident he's going to fix that and I'm looking forward to watching him play next week too," Wagner added.

A New Era for McIlroy?

With a decade-long major victory drought behind him, McIlroy seems poised to make a strong comeback. His recent wins and focused preparation suggest a new era for the golfer, one where he's determined to leave his mark on the sport.

"He's looking determined to make up for lost time," Wagner noted.

As we look ahead to the PGA Championship, McIlroy's name is undoubtedly one to watch. His recent form, combined with his strategic approach to preparation, makes him a formidable contender. It's an exciting prospect for golf fans and a testament to the power of resilience and focused practice.