Rory McIlroy: LIV Golf Stars Should Return to PGA Tour (2026)

Golf legend Rory McIlroy has dropped a bombshell: he’s open to welcoming back LIV Golf defectors like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm to the PGA Tour. But here’s where it gets controversial—while McIlroy believes the sport needs its top stars competing more frequently to stay relevant, he acknowledges the move could spark fierce debate among fans and players alike. Could this be the olive branch that mends the rift in professional golf, or is it a step too far for those who’ve stayed loyal to the PGA Tour?

McIlroy’s stance isn’t just about reconciliation; it’s a calculated call for the sport’s future. He argues that the Saudi-backed LIV Golf has inadvertently elevated the status of majors and the Ryder Cup by concentrating top talent in those events. However, he insists that for golf to thrive, its best players need to face off more often than just a handful of times a year. And this is the part most people miss—while LIV has struggled to win over the majority of golf fans despite its deep pockets, its existence has forced traditional tours to rethink their strategies and prioritize star-studded matchups.

The recent departure of five-time major winner Brooks Koepka from LIV has only added fuel to the fire. His exit raises questions about LIV’s long-term viability and its battle for credibility, including its ongoing fight to secure world ranking points. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour faces its own dilemma: should it stick to its one-year suspension rule for returning players, or bend the rules to bring back big names like Koepka? McIlroy’s take? He’d welcome them back if it strengthens the tour, but he’s quick to note that not everyone shares his view.

In a candid interview on The Overlap podcast, McIlroy admitted, ‘They’ve made the money, but they’ve paid their consequences in terms of their reputation and some of the things they’ve lost by going over there.’ He stressed that any decision to allow LIV players back would need to be a collective one, made by all PGA Tour members. Here’s the real question—is golf ready to move past the LIV vs. PGA Tour divide, or will old grudges keep the sport fractured?

Despite LIV’s flashy contracts and recent TV deals, it has yet to capture the hearts of most golf enthusiasts. Even the 2023 partnership talks between LIV, the PGA Tour, and DP World Tour fizzled out, leaving the future of golf’s landscape uncertain. McIlroy himself wonders how long Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will continue pouring money into a venture that hasn’t delivered the expected returns. ‘If LIV is failing to capture the imagination, how much longer can they keep it going?’ he asked. ‘At the end of the day, they just want a seat at the table.’

But finding a compromise won’t be easy. As McIlroy put it, ‘To give everyone a win, everyone is going to feel like they’ve lost.’ So, what do you think? Should LIV players be allowed back into the PGA Tour fold, or should the traditional tours stand firm? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.