Rory McIlroy Ditches Cavity Backs: Why He's Back to Blades for the 2026 PGA TOUR Season (2026)

In a surprising move, golf superstar Rory McIlroy is reverting to his trusted blade irons as he begins the PGA TOUR season, leaving many to wonder about his recent experiment with cavity-back irons. With the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as his first challenge, McIlroy, the defending champion, is ready to showcase his skills with the clubs he knows best.

But why the sudden change? After all, McIlroy, the world's second-best golfer, just had his most successful year yet, claiming the Masters title and completing a career Grand Slam. The answer lies in the pursuit of perfection, or at least, more forgiveness.

The cavity-back irons offered McIlroy increased consistency, even on off-center strikes. He noted a significant difference in his 5-iron, where mishits with the cavity-back resulted in a 5 to 7-yard discrepancy compared to a 10 to 15-yard difference with the blade. And this is the part most players dream of—finding that extra forgiveness.

However, after testing the waters on the DP World TOUR, McIlroy realized the cavity-backs didn't feel quite right. He explained, 'I felt like the cavity backs had a right bias... I'd make swings that I feel like I'd make with my blades, but the ball flight would tail off to the right.'

And here's where it gets controversial—while McIlroy was theoretically satisfied with the new ball flight, he preferred the feel of fully releasing the club with his irons. The muscle memory built over years of using blades was hard to ignore. He elaborated, 'On the course, I'm used to a held-off position through impact... switching to a release felt different, especially under pressure.'

So, the blades are back, and traditionalists are rejoicing. Interestingly, despite the rise of cavity-backs, 10 out of 13 winners on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour this season have used blades, according to SMSonTOUR.com. As McIlroy aims to extend this trend, it's clear that for him, feel trumps forgiveness.

What do you think about McIlroy's decision? Is it a step back or a strategic move?