Rory McIlroy at Pebble Beach: Halfway Standstill? Focused Surges & Key Players Chasing the Lead (2026)

The golf world is holding its breath as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am reaches its halfway point, with Rory McIlroy finding himself six shots off the lead. But here's where it gets intriguing: despite the gap, McIlroy remains unfazed, insisting he's still very much in the game. Let's dive into the drama unfolding on the iconic Pebble Beach greens.

As the defending champion, McIlroy's second-round 67 at Pebble Beach brought him to nine-under-par, thanks to a crucial birdie on the final hole. Yet, he trails the dynamic duo of Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune, who currently lead the pack. And this is the part most people miss: McIlroy openly admits to leaving shots on the table, feeling he could have capitalized more on his strong start. "I played pretty good," he reflected, "but with the weather turning on Sunday, Saturday is going to be crucial to position yourself well."

Speaking of weather, McIlroy predicts Sunday could be a wild ride, with conditions potentially leveling the playing field. "Even if I'm a few behind going into Sunday, everyone will have a chance given those conditions," he added, hinting at the unpredictability that could shake up the leaderboard.

Now, let's talk about the leaders. Bhatia's stunning eight-under-par round of 64 at Spyglass Hill, complete with an eagle and six birdies, catapulted him alongside Hisatsune at 15-under-par. Meanwhile, American stars Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns are hot on their heels, just a stroke off the lead, with Austria's Sepp Straka not far behind.

Here's a bold take: Could this be the tournament where the underdogs steal the show? Bhatia and Hisatsune are certainly making a case for themselves, but don't count out the seasoned pros like McIlroy or the surging Scottie Scheffler, who picked up five shots in his last seven holes to reach six-under-par.

For golf enthusiasts, the action is far from over. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues live on Sky Sports, with coverage resuming on Saturday at 4:30 PM on Sky Sports Golf.

Controversial question to ponder: With McIlroy's admitted inefficiencies and the looming weather chaos, is this his tournament to lose, or will a dark horse emerge victorious?