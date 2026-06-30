Ron Duguay's Cancer Battle: Former Rangers Star's Fight Against Stage 4 Colon Cancer (2026)

Bold, heartbreaking truth: cancer doesn’t care about fame, fanfare, or a lifelong reputation for grit. Ron Duguay’s battle with aggressive Stage 4 colon cancer has reached a point where every routine moment—travel, treatment, rest—adds up to a formidable financial and emotional toll. And that reality is hitting home for Rangers fans who remember his high-octane days on Broadway as much as they root for him now.

Duguay’s health journey began in the colon and has progressed to Stage 4, leaving him physically drained and constant travel as part of his treatment plan. To cope with mounting costs, his daughters Shay Thomas and Amber Stavros launched a GoFundMe to cover trips, medical bills, and other experienced hardships that come with out-of-town care.

Geography has become the biggest obstacle. Although he calls Florida home, Duguay travels to Orange County, California every two weeks for ongoing medical attention. Early treatment in Florida proved perilous enough to threaten his life, which prompted the decisive westward move. The relocation helped stabilize his condition, yet it intensified the rhythm of flights, clinic visits, and recovery days—the heavy price of pursuing the best available care.

The Rangers connection remains meaningful. Duguay was a 1977 first-round pick (13th overall) by New York, and he brought the Garden a style of play that fans will always associate with him. In the 1981-82 season, he led the team with 40 goals—an eye-catching stat that still echoes when fans recount his impact. Over 12 NHL seasons, his career totals read 274 goals, 346 assists, and 620 points across 864 games—a testament to a durable, standout performer rather than a fleeting memory.

That enduring legacy is precisely why the GoFundMe resonates so broadly. This isn’t about optics or sympathy; it’s about supporting a former Ranger who now faces the harsh realities of travel-heavy treatment and accumulating medical expenses. If you’ve cheered him at Madison Square Garden and dreamed of his comeback, you’re not just watching a payoff in a highlight reel—you’re witnessing a real, ongoing fight.

Previously on NY Hockey Insider

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A former Rangers forward announces he has been diagnosed with aggressive cancer

Should New York Rangers fans donate to help Ron Duguay right now?

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