Roman Fury's Dominant Performance: Knockout Highlights and Early Results from Oberhausen (2026)

A Knockout Night in Oberhausen: Roman Fury's Dominant Display

The younger Fury sibling, Roman, showcased his talent and potential in Germany, leaving no doubt about his prowess.

In a highly anticipated heavyweight bout, Roman Fury, half-brother of the legendary Tyson Fury, delivered a stunning performance, improving his record to an impressive 6-0 (3 KOs). The fight, which took place on the Agit Kabayel-Damian Knyba DAZN card, saw Fury dominate Kevin Greenwood, a journeyman from Hampshire, in a fourth-round knockout victory.

But here's where it gets interesting: Fury, with his relaxed and composed demeanor, seemed to be a step ahead throughout the fight. Guided by his patriarch, John Fury, Roman utilized his southpaw jab effectively, drawing blood from Greenwood's nose early on. Despite Greenwood's previous experience in bareknuckle bouts and a brief hiatus from the sport, he couldn't withstand Fury's precision and power.

And this is the part most people miss: Fury's performance was not just about brute force. It was a display of skill and strategy. He kept his distance, fired shots from afar, and even dropped his hands, inviting Greenwood to engage, only to counter with precise punches. It was a calculated, business-like approach that left the referee with no choice but to intervene in the fourth round, with Fury well ahead and in complete control.

The evening's action also featured other notable bouts. Nelvie Tiafack, fighting out of Cologne, dominated Piotr Cwik, showcasing his Olympic experience and powerful hooks. Cruiserweight Oronzo Birardi knocked out Miloslav Savic in a thrilling fourth-round finish, while Gleb Bakshi impressed with a first-round stoppage of Juan Jose Rodriguez Duran. The heavyweight clash between Daniel Dietz and Seun Salami ended in a draw, showcasing the toughness and determination of both fighters.

So, what do you think? Was Roman Fury's performance a sign of a future heavyweight champion? Or was it just a dominant display against a lesser opponent? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the future of the Fury legacy!

