Roman Anthony Avoids Injury in Outfield Collision: Boston Red Sox Leadoff Hitter News (2026)

Roman Anthony Escapes Injury in Outfield Collision

In a recent Grapefruit League game, Roman Anthony narrowly avoided injury during a collision with teammate Ceddanne Rafaela. According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, the incident occurred when Anthony and Rafaela collided, causing Anthony to be winded but neither player to be seriously hurt. Despite the incident, both players remained in the game and are set to play in the exhibition match on Saturday, as per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

Through five spring games, Anthony has shown promise with a 3-for-16 batting average, a double, and four strikeouts. His performance has positioned him as a strong candidate to be Boston's leadoff hitter for the 2026 season. RotoWire subscribers can unlock premium fantasy baseball tools to stay ahead of the game and gain insights into player performance.

For more on Roman Anthony and other MLB players, visit RotoWire's player articles page.

RotoWire's February Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300

The RotoWire staff recently released their top-300 rankings for the 2026 fantasy baseball season, providing valuable insights for fantasy managers. These rankings are a result of the team's in-depth analysis and can be a valuable resource for those looking to build a competitive team.

Stay tuned for more updates and insights from RotoWire, including player performance, team rankings, and fantasy baseball strategies.