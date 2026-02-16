Rolex 24 at Daytona 2024: Pre-Race Highlights, Driver Insights, and More! (2026)

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled weekend as all 60 cars assemble for the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona! But here's the twist: this year, the drivers' helmets are taking center stage, with a unique photoshoot in victory lane, capturing the spirit of competition.

Risi Competizione's Return

In a thrilling comeback, Risi Competizione confirms its participation in the Michelin Endurance Cup with a powerful GTD Pro class Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo. Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon will be behind the wheel for all five races, joined by the reigning FIA World Endurance Hypercar champion, Alessandro Pier Guidi, for an unforgettable weekend.

A Tribute to Ferrari's Legacy

The No. 62 Ferrari pays homage to the legendary Ferrari North American Racing Team (NART), honoring their victories in the 1962 and 1963 editions of the Daytona Continental. With a special logo on the door, this car carries the legacy of Phil Hill, Pedro Rodriguez, and the iconic Ferrari 250 GTO.

Media Tour Extravaganza

Jack Aitken and Alexander Sims took Detroit by storm this week! From courtside seats at an NBA game to meeting IndyCar drivers at the Detroit Auto Show, these racing stars have been keeping busy off the track. Sims shared his excitement, describing the unique experiences and the joy of connecting with fans.

Behind the Wheel

Several Rolex 24 drivers kept their skills sharp with pre-season testing. Nikita Johnson and Enzo Fittipaldi hit the track at Sebring International Raceway, ensuring they're race-ready for the big event.

Balance of Performance

IMSA's Matt Kurdock confirms no adjustments to the Balance of Performance (BoP) tables for this weekend's race. The GTP and GTD Pro/GTD classes will maintain their settings from the Roar, keeping the competition fair and exciting.

Tire Strategy

The sanctioning body has declared that the Michelin Pilot Sport Endurance Soft compound will be permitted in the GTP class from 5 p.m. on Sunday to 10 a.m. on Monday. However, there are restrictions on when and where these tires can be used on the track. Michelin's Medium compound will be the go-to option unless wet weather tires are required.

Long-Awaited Debut

Ben Barker makes his highly anticipated Rolex 24 debut, a year after a snowboarding accident delayed his plans. Barker and his co-driver, Dennis Olsen, are set for their first full-season WeatherTech Championship campaigns, bringing a wealth of experience from LMGT3 competition in the WEC.

A Chat with Dennis Olsen

Olsen, a seasoned racer, shared his excitement about competing in IMSA, describing it as one of the best championships. He's visited all the tracks except Detroit and Virginia International Raceway, and he's eager to tackle the challenges each circuit presents.

Ford Mustang GT3 EVO

Frederic Vervisch, a defending GTD Pro class winner, revealed that the Ford Mustang GT3 EVO wasn't in its final specification during the November test. The Belgian team has made updates to address the car's original aero package, which was identified as the weak link.

Vervisch's Take

"Laguna Seca has been a real challenge for us in the past two years. We expect to improve there. While we might not be at the top, we'll be in the fight. It's a track with high-speed corners where we should shine. That's where we've been lacking, but with the aero updates, we should see gains."

CEO Behind the Wheel

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company, will be competing in the Historic Sportscar Racing IMSA Classic race on Saturday morning. He'll be driving a Riley & Scott Mk IIIC prototype, adding a unique twist to the weekend's events.

Throwback Livery

The iconic Bud Moore Engineering BOSS 302 Mustang, driven by Parnelli Jones and George Follmer in the 1969 Trans-Am season, has inspired the throwback livery on the No. 16 Myers Riley Motorsports Mustang. This car, part of the 3 Dog Garage collection, is a sight to behold.

A Message of Support

The Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.Rs carry a special message, "Thinking of You Bernard," near the airbox, as a show of support for Bernard Tilanus, a longtime friend of co-owner Wayne Taylor. Tilanus, 82, is facing health challenges, and the team wants to send their well wishes.

IMSA Technology Symposium

The third annual IMSA Technology Symposium will take place on Friday morning at the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Hosted by Leigh Diffey from NBC Sports, the symposium will bring together leaders from Bosch, General Motors, Honda Racing Corporation, Michelin, NASA, and IMSA to discuss the development of mobility solutions within the racing industry.

A Racing Film Premiere

Get ready for the premiere of "2DIE4," a new racing film featuring Porsche Penske Motorsport driver Felipe Nasr. Filmed during the last three editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this movie is set to become the first Latin-American feature to debut on IMAX.

Fan Preview Event

The IMSA Twenty-Four Premier at One Daytona is a free event for fans, offering a sneak peek at the race cars competing this weekend. From driver autograph sessions to pit stop demonstrations, it's a must-attend for racing enthusiasts. The road-going Porsche 963 RSP will be on display, adding to the excitement.

Official Track Action

The WeatherTech Championship kicks off with a 90-minute practice session on Thursday at 10:05 a.m. ET. Qualifying will follow from 2:10-3:25 p.m., with night practice wrapping up the day from 6:15-7:45 p.m.

Get ready for an action-packed weekend at Daytona! Who do you think will take the checkered flag? Share your predictions and join the discussion in the comments!