Roksanda Fall 2026: Architectural Fashion & Bold Colors | New Collection Review (2026)

Get ready to dive into the captivating world of Roksanda's Fall 2026 collection, where fashion meets art and nature! A bold statement for a bold collection, don't you think?

Roksanda Ilinčić, a designer known for her vibrant color palette and dramatic silhouettes, has taken a fresh approach this season. She argues that today's fashion landscape leaves no room for mediocrity - it's all about creating special, versatile, and practical pieces that stand out. And boy, did she deliver!

Inspired by the iconic Carlo Scarpa, a Venetian architect who blended brutalism with Art Deco, Roksanda's collection is a visual feast. It captures the essence of Scarpa's work, from the fusion of architectural styles to his appreciation for natural landscapes - think turquoise waters, lush greens, and sunny skies.

But here's where it gets interesting: tailoring takes center stage! Sculptural jackets with nipped waists and unique cutout backs are a standout. Some jackets even feature secret slots on the lapel, allowing clients to add a pop of color with long silk scarves. It's a brilliant twist on traditional tailoring.

For those seeking a more relaxed vibe, there are gathered-waist jackets with fabric belts, and black tuxedo styles with fil coupé details. It's all about versatility and personal expression.

And this is the part most people miss: Roksanda's dramatic touch extends beyond her signature dresses, capes, and skirts. She brings drama to evening wear, red carpet looks, and special occasion pieces. Think draped, pinned, or pleated taffeta dresses in vibrant colors like cobalt and apple green. There's also a stunning highlighter pink gown and a burgundy column dress paired with a salmon-pink scarf - a true red carpet moment!

One of the most intriguing aspects is Roksanda's interpretation of rippling water and greenery. She achieves this effect with abstract prints on strappy dresses and three-quarter length skirts, designed to be layered under those statement jackets.

So, what do you think? Is Roksanda's vision of 'Color Forms' a masterpiece or a miss? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Fashion is all about personal interpretation, so let's spark a conversation and explore the diverse opinions this collection might evoke.