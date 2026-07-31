Roger Ebert's 1996 Horror Hit: 'Mary Reilly' (2026)

Let's delve into the intriguing world of film criticism and the often-misunderstood realm of box office flops. Today, we're exploring a unique case study: Julia Roberts' 'Mary Reilly', a horror film that, despite its critical reception, found an appreciative audience in the esteemed Roger Ebert.

The Tale of 'Mary Reilly'

'Mary Reilly' is a 1996 adaptation of Valerie Martin's novel, which retells the classic 'Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' from the perspective of Jekyll's maid. With Julia Roberts, a bona fide movie star, in the title role, one might expect a blockbuster hit. However, the film's journey was far from smooth.

The Critical Backlash

Upon its release, 'Mary Reilly' faced a critical bloodbath. Critics took aim at Roberts' performance, particularly her accent, and the film was pushed out of awards season and into the less prestigious February release slot. It seemed like a disaster in the making, with many critics joining the pack mentality, ready to pounce on what they perceived as a sure-fire flop.

A Different Perspective

Enter Roger Ebert, a film critic known for his insightful and often contrarian views. Ebert took a different approach, choosing to evaluate the film on its own merits rather than joining the chorus of negative reviews. He appreciated the film's gloomy atmosphere and its faithful adaptation of the original story's horror elements.

Ebert wrote, "'Mary Reilly' is in some ways more faithful to the spirit of Robert Lewis Stevenson's original story than any of the earlier films based on it, because it's true to the underlying horror." He praised the film's focus on the internal struggle of its protagonist, Mary, and its exploration of the dark and sensual nature of the story.

The Power of Individual Perspective

What makes this particularly fascinating is the reminder that critical consensus doesn't always reflect the true value of a film. Ebert's review, and the later inclusion of 'Mary Reilly' on a list of '90s horror movies worth watching despite poor reviews, highlights the importance of individual perspective and the potential for a film to find its audience, even if it's not the one initially expected.

A Lesson for Critics

As Ebert wisely suggests, critics should leave their preconceived notions and biases at the door of the screening room. Every film deserves a fair evaluation, and sometimes, a deeper understanding of a film's themes and execution can reveal a hidden gem.

In my opinion, 'Mary Reilly' serves as a testament to the power of individual interpretation and the potential for a film to transcend its initial reception. It's a reminder that sometimes, you have to look beyond the surface to find the true worth of a cinematic work.

So, the next time you hear about a film being panned by critics, remember the story of 'Mary Reilly' and keep an open mind. You might just discover a hidden masterpiece.