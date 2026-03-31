RØDE Wireless GO Gen 3 & PRO Get Direct Connect Bluetooth Upgrade | iPhone Wireless Filmmaking (2026)

Attention all creators: Say goodbye to tangled cables and hello to seamless audio recording! RØDE just revolutionized wireless audio again by introducing Direct Connect Bluetooth® pairing to its Wireless GO Gen 3 and Wireless PRO systems. This game-changing update lets you connect directly to iPhones via Bluetooth through the RØDE Capture app, eliminating the need for a physical receiver. But here's where it gets even more exciting: this feature, first introduced with the Wireless Micro, is now available on two of RØDE’s most beloved systems, making it a dream come true for run-and-gun filmmakers, content creators, and journalists craving broadcast-quality audio without the hassle of extra gear.

And this is the part most people miss: Direct Connect isn’t just about convenience—it’s about unlocking creative freedom. Through the RØDE Capture app, both systems offer merged and split recording modes. Merged mode blends audio from both transmitters into a single, publish-ready stereo track, while split mode records each transmitter to separate channels for ultimate post-production flexibility. Plus, in-app output gain control lets you tweak recording levels on the fly, ensuring perfectly balanced audio every time.

See Also
Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike Review: New Analog Click Tech Changes Everything!Remembering Hideki Sato: The Visionary Behind Sega's Mega Drive and SaturnGemini Chat History Disappearing? Google's AI Chatbot Data Loss Issue ExplainedMaster Adobe Firefly: AI Image & Video Generation Tutorial (Free & Paid Tools)

Now, let’s dive into the specifics. The Wireless GO Gen 3 builds on its already impressive foundation with 32-bit float on-board recording, GainAssist for consistent levels, 32GB internal storage, and RØDE’s Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission. But here’s the kicker: it’s now available at a staggering 33% price drop, making it the ultimate grab-and-go solution. Direct Connect simply sweetens the deal by removing yet another cable from your setup.

See Also
Swift Student Challenge 2026: Apple's Global Coding Competition

For the pros, the Wireless PRO takes things even further. Beyond the Wireless GO Gen 3’s features, it adds timecode sync for seamless post-production alignment and an astonishing 260-metre line-of-sight range—all at a 25% reduced price. Its compatibility with the full RØDE Series IV ecosystem, including the RØDECaster Pro II, Duo, and Video, makes it a powerhouse for demanding productions. But here’s a thought-provoking question: Is the Wireless PRO overkill for casual creators, or is it the future-proof investment every professional should make? Let us know in the comments!

RØDE CEO Damien Wilson sums it up perfectly: “It’s our duty as pioneers of the ultra-compact wireless microphone category to extend true wireless freedom to as many creators as possible.” Direct Connect is available now via a free firmware update through the RØDE Capture app, and both systems ship worldwide. Ready to elevate your audio game? Visit RØDE (http://rode.com/) to learn more. But before you go, we want to hear from you: How will Direct Connect change the way you create? Share your thoughts below!

RØDE Wireless GO Gen 3 & PRO Get Direct Connect Bluetooth Upgrade | iPhone Wireless Filmmaking (2026)

References

Top Articles
Naomi Osaka vs Sorana Cirstea: Tense Handshake & Post-Match Drama | Australian Open 2026
Auburn Coach Steven Pearl on Charles Bediako's Eligibility: A Slippery Slope
Safe Hands Funeral Plan Collapse & Fraud Charges: What You Need to Know
Latest Posts
Mel Brooks on Carl Reiner's Death and Rob Reiner's Murder: 'A Terrible Thing'
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Next-Gen Gorilla Glass with 3 Major Upgrades Explained!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Manual Maggio

Last Updated:

Views: 6312

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Manual Maggio

Birthday: 1998-01-20

Address: 359 Kelvin Stream, Lake Eldonview, MT 33517-1242

Phone: +577037762465

Job: Product Hospitality Supervisor

Hobby: Gardening, Web surfing, Video gaming, Amateur radio, Flag Football, Reading, Table tennis

Introduction: My name is Manual Maggio, I am a thankful, tender, adventurous, delightful, fantastic, proud, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.