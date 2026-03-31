RØDE Wireless GO Gen 3 & PRO Get Direct Connect Bluetooth Upgrade | iPhone Wireless Filmmaking (2026)

Attention all creators: Say goodbye to tangled cables and hello to seamless audio recording! RØDE just revolutionized wireless audio again by introducing Direct Connect Bluetooth® pairing to its Wireless GO Gen 3 and Wireless PRO systems. This game-changing update lets you connect directly to iPhones via Bluetooth through the RØDE Capture app, eliminating the need for a physical receiver. But here's where it gets even more exciting: this feature, first introduced with the Wireless Micro, is now available on two of RØDE’s most beloved systems, making it a dream come true for run-and-gun filmmakers, content creators, and journalists craving broadcast-quality audio without the hassle of extra gear.

And this is the part most people miss: Direct Connect isn’t just about convenience—it’s about unlocking creative freedom. Through the RØDE Capture app, both systems offer merged and split recording modes. Merged mode blends audio from both transmitters into a single, publish-ready stereo track, while split mode records each transmitter to separate channels for ultimate post-production flexibility. Plus, in-app output gain control lets you tweak recording levels on the fly, ensuring perfectly balanced audio every time.

Now, let’s dive into the specifics. The Wireless GO Gen 3 builds on its already impressive foundation with 32-bit float on-board recording, GainAssist for consistent levels, 32GB internal storage, and RØDE’s Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission. But here’s the kicker: it’s now available at a staggering 33% price drop, making it the ultimate grab-and-go solution. Direct Connect simply sweetens the deal by removing yet another cable from your setup.

For the pros, the Wireless PRO takes things even further. Beyond the Wireless GO Gen 3’s features, it adds timecode sync for seamless post-production alignment and an astonishing 260-metre line-of-sight range—all at a 25% reduced price. Its compatibility with the full RØDE Series IV ecosystem, including the RØDECaster Pro II, Duo, and Video, makes it a powerhouse for demanding productions. But here’s a thought-provoking question: Is the Wireless PRO overkill for casual creators, or is it the future-proof investment every professional should make? Let us know in the comments!

RØDE CEO Damien Wilson sums it up perfectly: “It’s our duty as pioneers of the ultra-compact wireless microphone category to extend true wireless freedom to as many creators as possible.” Direct Connect is available now via a free firmware update through the RØDE Capture app, and both systems ship worldwide. Ready to elevate your audio game? Visit RØDE (http://rode.com/) to learn more. But before you go, we want to hear from you: How will Direct Connect change the way you create? Share your thoughts below!